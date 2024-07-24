Science, tech and innovation dept gets R10.6bn budget

Minister of science, technology and innovation professor Blade Nzimande delivered his department's budget vote in Parliament yesterday.

Government remains resolute to find creative waysto raise gross expenditure on research and development to 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030/31.

This was the remark of science, technology and innovation minister, professor Blade Nzimande, delivering the department’s first budget vote under the seventh administration.

Yesterday, Nzimande and deputy minister Nomalungelo Gina presented the budget vote of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), highlighting priorities for 2024/25.

With the role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in bolstering SA’s development clearly outlined, government has often stated its target to reach 1.5% of GDP expenditure on R&D.

Delivering the budget vote, the minister noted the target can only be achieved if both state and private sector raise levels of investments into research, development and innovation.

“Cabinet also approved a STI budget coordination framework to improve cross-governmental budget allocations for STI and enabling cooperative planning across government.”

For the 2024/25 financial year, the science and innovation department receives a budget of R10.6 billion, a slight dip from last year’s R10.9 billion.

“The DSI budget vote responds directly to the programme of action outlined by the president in his speech during the opening of Parliament. The hydrogen economy, which was specifically referenced by the president, is an example of that.”

According to Nzimande, his department is leading major innovations to promote the transition to green hydrogen as an alternative source of energy to fuel the economy and to facilitate a net-zero energy future. To ensure whole-of-government coordination and unity of purpose, the president created an inter-ministerial committee on hydrogen, led by the deputy president.

“In March, we did the second demonstration at Kelvin Power Station of a new technology, CoalCO2-X, to convert carbon emissions into sulphuric acid, a key ingredient in the production of phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural sector. This is an example on how we decarbonise our economy, while adding new value and jobs to our economy.”

In line with the department’s strategic objective of using science diplomacy to foster human solidarity, social justice and in support of the country’s foreign policy, Nzimande formally announced a new programme to enable cooperation in STI between SA and Palestine.

The programme will also have a special focus support for safeguarding, rebuilding, and developing Palestine’s research and innovation capacities and infrastructure, he stated.

According to the minister, it will entail joint research projects between South African and Palestinian researchers, seed funding for developing South African-Palestinian knowledge networks, hosting of Palestinian scholars and students in SA in exchange programmes, and sharing South African policy experience regarding science policy and system development.

“This new programme will be implemented by our entity the NRF and will be funded from the department’s existing budget for international cooperation.

“Our challenges notwithstanding, we present this budget as our commitment to transform our national system of innovation and using science, technology, and innovation to impact the lives of our people in a transformative way.”

Meanwhile, deputy minister Gina revealed the DSI is finalising the establishment of a Municipal Innovation Fund, to support municipal-level technology and innovation projects.

“In line with global trends in innovation development and support, the DSI will be upscaling the pilot phase of the innovation fund programme, which catalyses the creation and growth of the tech start-up and other small and medium enterprise sectors,” said Gina.

“As of March 2024, the innovation fund has over R917.2 million of investment capital committed to catalyse venture capital.”

She concluded her address by saying that the DSI was looking forward to putting STI at the centre of driving economic growth in South Africa, including for SMMEs, over the next five years.