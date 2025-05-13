Scrapping data, airtime expiry is unfeasible, say telcos

The EFF argues that the expiration of purchased data and airtime violates consumer rights.

Prepaid data bundles and airtime have an expiry date in order to keep prices affordable for South Africans and enable efficient network planning, say telecoms operators.

This, after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last week announced a campaign, calling for the immediate scrapping of the “exploitative and unconstitutional” expiry of prepaid mobile data and airtime.

The political party argues that restrictions − such as the expiration of purchased data and airtime within seven days or even hours − not only violate consumer rights and manipulate pricing, but undermine South Africans’ ability to live a life of dignity.

The EFF says it intends to pursue, in Parliament, the immediate scrapping of expiration mandates for data and airtime. It called for a complete review of data and airtime pricing plans to ensure people are at the centre of all telecoms pricing decisions.

It states: “For years, South Africans have been subject to restrictive and anti-consumer expiration mandates as it relates to prepaid data and airtime, which regulates, restricts and undermines their access to information.”

Supply and demand

Nozipho Mngomezulu, group executive of legal, regulatory and legal affairs at Telkom SA, explains that maintaining expiry rules for prepaid data and airtime helps support continued investment in infrastructure and innovation – both of which are vital for expanding equitable access to connectivity over the long-term.

“Prepaid data bundles expire to allow customers to choose from a variety of bundles tailored to their needs and budgets. Removing expiry limits would compromise Telkom's ability to sustain affordable pricing structures, ultimately forcing price increases that affect all consumers.

“Removing expiry rules would remove a key element of competition, including the ability to offer differentiated products and services for various market segments. This would ultimately limit consumer choice and innovation.”

Mngomezulu adds that Telkom remains committed to bridging the digital divide through several targeted initiatives. These include the Telkom Foundation supporting ICT integration and digital inclusion for schools and unemployed youth from underserved communities.

“In addition, Telkom’s private pricing (Mo’Nice) offers are such that they cater for specific customer behaviours and needs,” she points out.

SA continues to grapple with high mobile data costs, ranking at number 149 out of 237 countries in terms of the cheapest mobile data. This is according to a report by Cable.co.uk, which analysed data from 5 603 mobile data plans in 237 countries between 5 July and 6 September 2023.

In SA, a 1GB Telkom data bundle valid for a week costs R79. A 1GB Cell C data bundle valid for a week costs R89, while a 1GB Vodacom data bundle for a week costs around R80.

A 1GB MTN weekly data bundle costs R49 when purchased through the MyMTN app. Without using the app, the standard price for a 1GB weekly MTN bundle is R65.

A matter of choice

A Vodacom spokesperson tells ITWeb that the telco continues to make communication affordable, as part of its broader commitment to drive access, especially for the under-privileged.

“In addition to the headline cost of 1GB, we also provide customers with product choices that ultimately drive data prices lower through our just4u platform, which provides personalised offers.

“For example, Vodacom customers can opt for a 1GB bundle at R12 (one hour expiry), whereas a 1GB, 180-day bundle is priced at R94. It is important to highlight that the vast majority of bundles bought by customers are hourly, daily or weekly bundles,” says the spokesperson.

Vodacom says it also provides free connectivity to designated public service institutions, and continues to zero-rate sites of qualifying government and non-government institutions.

“In his budget speech in March 2025, the minister of finance stated the cost of a 1.5GB data bundle had declined by 51%, allowing individuals and small businesses to access more affordable data. In the year that ended March 2024, Vodacom SA invested R11.1 billion in our network upgrades, new sites and modernisation,” says Vodacom.

On 10 March 2025, a delegation led by EFF president Julius Malema met with the executive leadership of MTN SA, led by CEO Charles Molapisi, to discuss various challenges confronting the telecoms sector.

These included the opportunities and threats posed by foreign satellite network operators to local industries and employment; challenges posed by import duties on the cost of digital devices; opportunities to improve telecoms infrastructure in SA; and the regime of prepaid data and airtime expiry mandates.

Responding to ITWeb’s request for comment, MTN says it notes the media statement regarding data and airtime expiry; however, it is not in a position to address this matter as it pertains to broader industry policy and regulation, and is best addressed by the Association of Comms and Technology (ACT).

Regarding the outcome of its engagement with the EFF, the telco comments: “MTN leadership recently met with the leadership of the EFF as part of our broader series of nation-state engagements with various stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

“The meeting highlighted necessary developments in the telecoms industry in SA, focusing on the provision of infrastructure in underserved areas, and addressing opportunities and threats in the market and local industries. Additionally, discussions included creating more opportunities for youth and women’s empowerment. These engagements aim to strengthen relationships, share insights, and encourage active and progressive strategies that contribute to the advancement of South Africans and the country as a whole,” says MTN.

ACT CEO Nomvuyiso Batyi told ITWeb that the industry body is not in a position to respond to the matter, as it is in the process of conducting a market inquiry focusing on data and airtime prices.

Over and above the telcos’ own pricing, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA’s) End-User Subscriber Service Charter is part of the regulator’s broader mandate to protect consumers by setting standards for service quality, promote transparency and prevent unfair billing practices with regard to communications services.

ICASA says it had originally proposed lengthening the expiry of prepaid data up to 180 days, in the first draft regulations of the charter, in 2022.

A blanket six-month expiry period was previously proposed in 2022. However, this was met with fierce criticism from network operators, researchers and others, claiming this would vitiate competition between providers in the market, particularly in the dynamic short-term, highly-targeted market.

“As a result, ICASA then in 2024 proposed a structured, differentiated, but complex rollover framework for bundles of seven days or longer. This was based on the reasoning that those for whom non-expiry mattered would target their purchases accordingly. Note that these draft regulations treated prepaid data and voice in the same way, and also covered social media,” says ICASA.