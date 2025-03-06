Seacom ropes in Q-KON to boost LEO satellite services

LEO satellites provide high-bandwidth connectivity, often comparable to fibre-optic speeds.

Pan-African submarine internet cable operator Seacom has partnered with satellite connectivity firm Q-KON in a low Earth orbit (LEO) deal.

In a statement, the subsea cable operator says the collaboration will enhance its LEO satellite connectivity services, which have been offered in South Africa since early 2024.

Seacom introduced satellite services last year to broaden its business beyond its traditional cable offering.

Other LEO satellite service providers in South Africa include Eutelsat, Paratus and OneWeb.

The partnership comes as South Africa sees a lot of activity in the local satellite connectivity space as Elon Musk’s Starlink LEO satellite service remains in limbo.

Meanwhile, the telecoms regulator − the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa − is in the process of developing a satellite framework for the country.

While South Africans are still waiting for the deployment of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, Vodacom is readying to connect Africans using Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites.

LEO networks − such as Starlink, OneWeb and Amazon’s Project Kuiper − provide high-bandwidth connectivity, often comparable to fibre-optic speeds.

Satellite connectivity is crucial for South Africa due to the country’s unique geographical, economic and infrastructural challenges.

Many rural and remote areas in South Africa lack access to reliable internet due to the high cost of fibre and mobile network infrastructure.

Satellite connectivity can provide affordable, high-speed internet to underserved communities, improving education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

Network integration

LEO solutions enable Seacom clients to integrate LEO connectivity into their network infrastructure and business continuity strategies, says the company.

It explains that data is routed through satellites beamed to teleport facilities and then to various network centres and endpoints.

Q-KON provides the Twoobii-LEO satellite enterprise solution built on the global Eutelsat OneWeb high-speed, low-latency constellations in key African countries.

“LEO connectivity allows South African enterprises to reinforce their digital ecosystems and invest in heightened network resilience and business continuity,” says Sajid Khan, MD of Seacom Group Digital Services.

“The partnership showcases the co-creation between the two companies, whose synergistic relationship has allowed us to combine our in-depth understanding of terrestrial infrastructure with their specialised expertise in satellite-based networks, resulting in innovative solutions tailored to modern business challenges,” comments Khan.

“The rise of LEO technology throughout Africa’s corporate and public landscape has provided a unique opportunity for Q-KON, one that we are embracing with the power of collaboration and the help of reputable industry players such as Seacom,” says Dr Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON and its African satellite service, Twoobii.

“We are very excited to see where this partnership takes us and how we work together to usher in the next stage of continent-wide digital transformation.”

African applications

In recent years, Seacom says, Africa has seen significant growth in the deployment of LEO satellite technology for several applications, with the technology being widely used across the continent in remote and underdeveloped areas to connect to the internet and other communication networks. It believes that growth is set to accelerate in the future.

“The recent accelerated growth of satellite services in general for Africa, and LEO services specifically, provides Q-KON with a unique opportunity to develop Africa-centric solutions leveraging the global constellations and our in-depth system engineering capabilities,” De Wet adds.

“The most recent success is the development of the Super Smart Twoobii-OneWeb service. We are pleased that Seacom has selected Q-KON as a valued partner for this connectivity segment, and we look forward to supporting Seacom on this journey.”

Seacom notes that trends such as the transition to alternative energy sources and advancing digital transformation in all its forms have prompted enterprises in South Africa to explore the potential of LEO satellites, and the promise of stability and reliability they bring to parts of their businesses.

“LEO connectivity is especially suitable for organisations with low latency and intensive workloads, including those in mining, retail and financial services sectors,” Khan explains.

“The ability to continue operating during a network disruption or failure is where the true value of LEO comes to light. Imagine a bank or retail finance provider with branches or outlets in regions lacking adequate terrestrial systems and infrastructure. By leveraging a LEO connection, those providers can keep outlets connected and provide essential services to their clients.”