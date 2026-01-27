Search is on for female tech stars under 35

Nominate rising stars in security, AI and data innovation and software development.

Nominations are now open for three Rising Star categories at the Wired4Women Awards 2026, with a call to recognise young technology professionals under the age of 35.

The Rising Star awards celebrate women under 35 who are making an early impact in their fields, including security , AI and data innovation, and coding and software development.

The categories are:

Rising Star – Security , which recognises young professionals who show strong progress and success in cyber security. Nominees should be able to demonstrate continued learning through academic or professional development, having notable achievements such as successful security projects, research or innovation in security practices.

, which recognises young professionals who show strong progress and success in cyber security. Nominees should be able to demonstrate continued learning through academic or professional development, having notable achievements such as successful security projects, research or innovation in security practices. Rising Star – AI and Data Innovation, sponsored by BCX. This award focuses on young professionals working in AI, data science, analytics or machine learning. Nominees should show evidence of meaningful contributions to AI or data-driven projects. This may include work such as machine learning model development, data engineering or applied AI research, along with clear plans for their future careers.

Lastly, Rising Star – Coding and Software Development recognises young professionals with strong technical growth and coding skills. Nominees in this category are expected to continuously make improvements in areas such as programming languages, software engineering practices and relevant training.

The third annual Wired4Women Awards are hosted by ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and Telkom as lead sponsor, with the aim of highlighting and supporting women in technology. The Rising Star categories, in particular, focus on shining the spotlight on the new generation of technology leaders and encouraging more girls and women to pursue a career in tech.

Selection and announcement of finalists and winners

Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 SAST.

The judging panel consists of Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors and academic experts.

Following the announcement of finalists, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winner.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Do you know a young female leader or emerging talent making waves in SA’s tech industry? Don’t wait until it’s too late – nominate her for a chance to get the recognition she deserves.

Submit your nominations here.

Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 SAST.