Search is on for top female tech students

Help us recognise SA’s top tech students! Nominations close on 24 March.

Wired4Women Awards: Celebrating female excellence in the SA tech industry.

Eleven award categories, including Top Tech Student.

Nomination submission deadline: 24 March.

Gala event to announce the winners: 22 May.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, is running the first ever Wired4Women Awards programme, aiming to inspire young women and girls with role models to look up to as well as to celebrate their achievements in the tech sector that remains male-dominated.

We are delighted to report that we have had a fantastic response from the industry to the call for nominations, nominations pouring in for most of the 11 award categories.

However, we are hoping to get more nominees in the entry-level categories before the closing deadline on Sunday, 24 March.

We are specifically looking to identify exceptional women in the following areas: Rising Star in Cloud; Rising Star in Coding; Rising Star in Security; and Top Tech Student.

Do you know an exceptionally talented and dedicated female tech student? Have you come across some rising IT stars through youth internship, scholarship and skills development programmes? Or are you a tech student or a young professional who fits the bill?

Please submit your nominations and help us shine a spotlight on the women who lead the way and make a difference in the South African ICT sector.

The finalists will be revealed at the end of April and the announcement of the winners will take place at a gala Wired4Women event in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 22 May.