Seasoned CIO returns to Absa Group

Nomonde White-Ndlovu rejoins Absa as CIO for group compliance.

Seasoned technology executive Nomonde White-Ndlovu has taken up a new role as chief information officer (CIO) for group compliance at Absa, effective February.

This marks White-Ndlovu’s return to the banking group, after previously spending over nine years with the organisation.

In her previous roles, she was part of the Absa Group’s technology executive team, and headed up governance, risk and compliance for Absa Group’s IT office.

White-Ndlovu tells ITWeb that her initial period at the Absa Group was “transformative and deeply rewarding”, in terms of leadership growth, scale and impact.

“Absa played an instrumental role in shaping my core leadership fundamentals. It is an organisation that encourages authenticity, consistently challenges you to bring your best and provides the tools and support to do so,” she says.

“Returning now feels less like coming back and more like coming forward: with broader experience, deeper perspective and a clearer sense of purpose. It is a privilege to re-enter the organisation at such an exciting time.”

She says the role will provide her with the opportunity to position technology not simply as an enabler of compliance, but as a strategic partner in strengthening trust, resilience and ethical conduct across the group.

“Compliance today sits at the intersection of regulation, customer protection, data integrity and operational resilience, and technology has a critical role to play in making these capabilities proactive, intelligent and embedded rather than reactive.”

With more than two decades of experience in the South African technology ecosystem, White-Ndlovu’s most recent role was CIO of Bidvest Bank.

She began her technology career at UCS Solutions and later moved on to other multinational organisations, including British American Tobacco.

White-Ndlovu is currently chairperson of Wired4Women, a technology industry advisory board focused on the development of women in technology. In the role, she advocates for the upliftment and recognition of women at industry level, and pursues gender parity and equality in the workplace.

In 2024, she scooped the Visionary CIO of the Year Award, presented by the Institute of IT Professionals SA.

She holds an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and a BA Law degree from Wits University.

“I see this role as part of a broader responsibility to build systems that are not only compliant, but humane, resilient and future-ready.

“In a rapidly-evolving regulatory and digital landscape, leadership requires both rigour and empathy, and I am excited to contribute to that balance.”