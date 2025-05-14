Sectigo, Altron Security announce strategic channel partnership to enhance certificate life cycle management in SA

Sectigo, which positions itself as a global leader in digital certificates and automated certificate life cycle management (CLM), and Altron Security, which positions itself as a leading provider of holistic identity and digital security solutions in South Africa, today announced a strategic channel partnership. This collaboration enables Altron Security to leverage Sectigo's cloud-native CLM solutions further to strengthen its digital certificate management offering for customers, ultimately mitigating the risk of business outages due to mismanaged certificates, improving overall security and helping future-proof businesses for the quantum era.

Sectigo’s acquisition of the Entrust public certificate business has established a direct partnership with Altron Security, ensuring the continued provision of trusted CLM solutions for transitioning Entrust customers. The structured migration plan from Entrust to Sectigo minimises disruption and supports affected customers throughout the transition.

"We look forward to collaborating with Altron Security as we expand our footprint in South Africa,” said Jairo Fraile, Vice-President of Global Partner Sales at Sectigo. “This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing trusted and compliant SSL/TLS certificates and public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions. By working closely with Altron Security, we are ensuring that customers experience a smooth migration process to Sectigo while benefiting from our range of offerings."

With the exponential growth in digital certificate usage, the industry faces a significant challenge: the shortening of certificate lifespans. The shift from 398-day certificate renewals to 47-day poses substantial risks for organisations lacking an automation strategy for their PKI environments. Through this partnership, Altron Security can now offer Sectigo’s flagship product, Sectigo Certificate Manager, which delivers the necessary automation and security to prevent digital certificate lapses, ensuring businesses stay compliant and secure in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Andrew Whittaker, managing director of Altron Security.

"We are excited to partner with Sectigo, a globally recognised certificate authority renowned for its industry leadership,” said Andrew Whittaker, Managing Director at Altron Security. “Sectigo's significant presence in the CA/Browser Forum underscores its commitment to upholding the highest security standards, ensuring the delivery of trusted and compliant SSL/TLS certificates. With the shortening of certificate lifespans and increasing security challenges presented by the quantum era, this partnership allows us to provide advanced CLM solutions to the market, empowering businesses to navigate evolving cyber security demands confidently.”

This partnership with Sectigo builds on Altron Security’s overall strategy in several key areas: