Sectigo, Altron Security announce strategic channel partnership to enhance certificate life cycle management in SA

Sectigo, which positions itself as a global leader in digital certificates and automated certificate life cycle management (CLM), and Altron Security, which positions itself as a leading provider of holistic identity and digital security solutions in South Africa, today announced a strategic channel partnership. This collaboration enables Altron Security to leverage Sectigo's cloud-native CLM solutions further to strengthen its digital certificate management offering for customers, ultimately mitigating the risk of business outages due to mismanaged certificates, improving overall security and helping future-proof businesses for the quantum era.
Sectigo’s acquisition of the Entrust public certificate business has established a direct partnership with Altron Security, ensuring the continued provision of trusted CLM solutions for transitioning Entrust customers. The structured migration plan from Entrust to Sectigo minimises disruption and supports affected customers throughout the transition.
"We look forward to collaborating with Altron Security as we expand our footprint in South Africa,” said Jairo Fraile, Vice-President of Global Partner Sales at Sectigo. “This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing trusted and compliant SSL/TLS certificates and public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions. By working closely with Altron Security, we are ensuring that customers experience a smooth migration process to Sectigo while benefiting from our range of offerings."
With the exponential growth in digital certificate usage, the industry faces a significant challenge: the shortening of certificate lifespans. The shift from 398-day certificate renewals to 47-day poses substantial risks for organisations lacking an automation strategy for their PKI environments. Through this partnership, Altron Security can now offer Sectigo’s flagship product, Sectigo Certificate Manager, which delivers the necessary automation and security to prevent digital certificate lapses, ensuring businesses stay compliant and secure in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
"We are excited to partner with Sectigo, a globally recognised certificate authority renowned for its industry leadership,” said Andrew Whittaker, Managing Director at Altron Security. “Sectigo's significant presence in the CA/Browser Forum underscores its commitment to upholding the highest security standards, ensuring the delivery of trusted and compliant SSL/TLS certificates. With the shortening of certificate lifespans and increasing security challenges presented by the quantum era, this partnership allows us to provide advanced CLM solutions to the market, empowering businesses to navigate evolving cyber security demands confidently.”
This partnership with Sectigo builds on Altron Security’s overall strategy in several key areas:
- Strengthening market leadership in digital trust: For over 15 years, Altron Security has been the leader in South Africa in delivering digital trust solutions. Partnering with Sectigo allows Altron Security to expand and solidify its position as a leader in this field. This collaboration builds on Altron Security’s innovative SSL/TLS certificates and PKI offerings, which meet rigorous industry standards and effectively address both security and compliance requirements.
- Expanding cyber security portfolio: Sectigo Certificate Manager brings deeper automation and faster scalability to Altron Security’s digital certificate management offering. This partnership enables businesses to reduce operational strain, mitigate risks and maintain compliance with evolving cyber security demands.
- Enhancing customer experience and trust: The transition from Entrust to Sectigo represents an opportunity to deepen customer relationships. By ensuring a smooth migration process and delivering long-term stability through Sectigo’s trusted certificate authority services, combined with Altron Security’s unparalleled support and customer service, this partnership reaffirms the shared focus on providing reliable, scalable and secure digital solutions tailored to diverse industry needs.
Share
Altron Security
Altron Security is South Africa’s leading provider of identity security and digital trust solutions. With over twenty years of experience, our unique offering enables us to secure the identities of man and machine and everything in between. Combining best-of-breed technologies with industry-leading expertise and consulting, we can meet the most challenging identity security needs for government, enterprise, and mid-tier customers. To learn more about our offering, visit us at Altron Security | Certificate lifecycle management.
Sectigo
Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world’s largest brands. Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest standing, and most reputable CA’s with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.