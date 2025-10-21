Secure, resilient wireless edge with the right tools

Partnering with NetAlly, IoTXperts offers advanced network handheld tools to help network engineers harden, check resilience and secure wireless network infrastructure.

As wireless LAN environments expand and the internet of things (IoT) continues to grow, securing the network edge has become complex yet vital to protect sensitive assets, ensuring uptime and maintaining customer trust.

NetAlly’s advanced handheld tools empower network engineers to identify vulnerabilities, strengthen defences and maintain resilient, high-performing wireless networks that align IT reliability with business growth.

The challenge: Expanding attack surfaces

Protecting wireless network perimeters remains a top challenge for IT professionals. As more devices connect, attack surfaces increase – broadening exposure to insecure connections, misconfigurations and hidden vulnerabilities.

NetAlly’s CyberScope addresses these risks by combining deep visibility with industry best practices to build secure, high-performance wireless environments.

Best practices for a secure wireless foundation

Network security starts with visibility and strong configuration. IoTXperts recommends the following essentials:

Use strong encryption: Implement WPA3 wherever possible to protect against unauthorised access.

Implement WPA3 wherever possible to protect against unauthorised access. Create strong passwords: Replace default router passwords and use unique, complex credentials.

Replace default router passwords and use unique, complex credentials. Separate guest and primary networks: Isolate guest, primary network and IoT devices from critical systems.

Isolate guest, primary network and IoT devices from critical systems. Enable firewalls and disable remote management: Reduce exposure to external threats.

Reduce exposure to external threats. Monitor for rogue access points: Regularly scan for unauthorised devices and hidden networks. Not just rogue access points!

Regularly scan for unauthorised devices and hidden networks. Not just rogue access points! Update firmware and audit regularly: Keep configurations current and patch vulnerabilities quickly. Know your network.

Smart design execution fosters reliable networks

Securing the edge isn’t just about protection – it’s also about performance. IoTXperts suggests implementing wireless network resilience through:

Comprehensive site surveys to eliminate dead zones.

to eliminate dead zones. Network segmentation for better control of IOT, guest and core users.

for better control of IOT, guest and core users. Bandwidth management to prioritise critical applications across the breadth of the enterprise.

to prioritise critical applications across the breadth of the enterprise. Continuous monitoring for real-time detection of anomalies.

Add cyber security functionality to better examine WLAN

NetAlly’s portable handheld tools give engineers an unmatched advantage in the field but the CyberScope adds cyber security value:

WiFi security validation across WiFi 2GHz-6GHz bands.

across WiFi 2GHz-6GHz bands. Discovery with integrated scanning for rogue assets and IoT devices.

for rogue assets and IoT devices. Automated testing with Nmap integration to validate infrastructure hardening.

to validate infrastructure hardening. Link-Live collaboration platform for centralised reporting, analytics and team efficiency.

Empowering the modern network team

Using NetAlly tools transforms your network operations team into a force multiplier – driving efficiency, reliability and strategic value across the organisation. It’s not just about troubleshooting and securing edge networks – it’s about enabling your business to operate with agility, resilience and confidence in a connected world.

NetAlly

NetAlly provides intuitive and cost-effective network testing, troubleshooting and security tools that empower IT teams to maintain resilient, high-performing networks. NetAlly provides solutions that improve network visibility and problem diagnosis for a range of roles, from frontline technicians to senior engineers. Its tools are designed to address operational challenges, workforce limitations, budget considerations and project timelines.

See more at www.netally.com.

IoTXperts

Founded with a focus on IoT, IoTXperts has evolved into a leader in network test equipment and integrated cyber security solutions. The company’s mission is to help partners and clients simplify, secure and optimise their digital infrastructure through trusted expertise, collaborative relationships and cost-effective solutions.

For more information, visit www.iotxperts.co.za or contact sales@iotxperts.co.za.