Collaboration platforms need layered protection. (Image source: iStock)

As organisations across Africa accelerate their digital transformation journeys, collaboration platforms such as Microsoft 365 have become the foundation of modern business operations. E-mail, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive enable employees to work from anywhere, collaborate in real-time and drive productivity across distributed teams.

However, the same tools that empower businesses have also become prime targets for cyber criminals.

Phishing attacks, business e-mail compromise (BEC), ransomware, malicious file sharing and credential theft continue to evolve in sophistication. Traditional security controls often struggle to detect modern threats that are specifically designed to bypass native protections and exploit trusted collaboration platforms. This has created a growing need for additional layers of protection that can secure the entire collaboration ecosystem.

Introducing WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection

WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection is a cloud-native security solution designed specifically to protect Microsoft 365 environments. As a standalone product, organisations can deploy it independently to strengthen their security posture without requiring a broader security platform investment. At the same time, it can integrate seamlessly with the wider WithSecure Elements portfolio for organisations seeking a unified cyber security strategy.

The solution protects key Microsoft 365 services, including Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive and Microsoft Teams, helping organisations identify, block and respond to threats before they impact business operations.

Addressing today's threat landscape

Cyber security threats no longer focus solely on endpoints. Attackers increasingly target collaboration platforms where employees exchange sensitive information, share documents and manage business-critical communications.

WithSecure Collaboration Protection helps organisations defend against:

Advanced phishing attacks

Business e-mail compromise

Malicious attachments and URLs

Ransomware delivery attempts

Credential compromise

Suspicious inbox forwarding rules

Malware hidden within shared documents and cloud storage

By continuously monitoring Microsoft 365 environments, the solution provides real-time protection regardless of where employees are working or which devices they use.

Built for the modern African enterprise

Across Africa, organisations are rapidly embracing hybrid work, cloud adoption and digital services. Whether operating in financial services, healthcare, government, education, telecommunications or the private sector, businesses are increasingly dependent on Microsoft 365 to support daily operations.

This shift creates both opportunities and risks.

Many organisations face challenges such as limited cyber security resources, increasing regulatory requirements and rising levels of cyber crime. WithSecure Collaboration Protection addresses these concerns through a cloud-to-cloud deployment model that eliminates the need for complex infrastructure and simplifies management.

As businesses expand across multiple African regions and countries, the ability to centrally manage security while maintaining visibility across users, mailboxes, files and collaboration tools becomes increasingly valuable.

Enhancing Microsoft's native security

While Microsoft provides built-in security capabilities, attackers continuously adapt their techniques to evade standard protections. WithSecure Collaboration Protection is designed to complement and strengthen existing Microsoft security investments by adding advanced threat detection, behavioural analytics, malware analysis and credential compromise monitoring.

This layered security approach improves the likelihood of detecting sophisticated attacks before they cause operational disruption, financial loss or reputational damage.

Simplified management and visibility

Security teams require clear visibility into risks without adding unnecessary complexity.

WithSecure provides a centralised management console that enables administrators to monitor security alerts, investigate incidents, review quarantined threats and generate reports from a single interface. This streamlined approach allows organisations to maintain strong security oversight while reducing operational burden.

Looking ahead

The future of work across Africa is increasingly collaborative, cloud-driven and digital. As organisations continue their Microsoft 365 adoption journeys, protecting these environments has become a business necessity rather than an optional security enhancement.

WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection offers organisations a standalone, scalable and easy-to-deploy solution that helps safeguard communications, data and collaboration workflows from today's most advanced cyber threats. By delivering additional protection where businesses need it most, the solution enables organisations across Africa to embrace digital transformation with greater confidence and resilience.