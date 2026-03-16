Security and continuity without compromise: BUI renews key ISO certifications.

Technology partners are facing unprecedented scrutiny: in a commercial environment where cyber attacks and business disruptions can derail operations within minutes, customers aren’t just assessing products and solutions anymore – they’re analysing whether their IT partners can be trusted to shield sensitive data and maintain critical services when disaster strikes.

This heightened focus has made two international standards central to partner evaluations: ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management and ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management. While these certifications have existed for years, their importance has intensified as organisations grapple with a near-constant onslaught of cyber threats and increasingly stringent legal and regulatory requirements across industries worldwide.

BUI believes trust must be earned. That’s why the company is proud to have renewed both its ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications after rigorous annual audits in December 2025.

Why these certifications matter

ISO 22301 certifications surged worldwide in 2020 as organisations battled through the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, ISO/IEC 27001 is experiencing the fastest growth among all ISO standards, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 14.2% through 2032 – a reflection of just how seriously the world takes information security as AI and emerging technologies multiply business risks.

But what do these certifications really mean? And, more importantly, why should you care whether or not your technology partner has them? Dhiren Boodhia, BUI Group Governance and Compliance Manager, shares his perspective: “The Information Security Management and Business Continuity Management certifications are about one thing: being a technology partner that your customers can count on. From protecting sensitive data to keeping systems online during a crisis, your customers are looking for proof that you’re prepared. These certifications are an excellent way to demonstrate your readiness.”

ISO/IEC 27001: The gold standard for information security

ISO/IEC 27001 is the international standard for managing information security risks. It provides a systematic framework for identifying vulnerabilities, implementing controls and continuously monitoring threats to data security. The standard helps organisations become proactive rather than reactive, anticipating risks and addressing weaknesses before they can be exploited.

With more than 96 000 ISO/IEC 27001 certificates issued across 150 countries, ISO/IEC 27001 is the benchmark for information security. The certification market reflects this importance: it was valued at $18.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $74.56 billion by 2035, signalling the certification’s growing adoption as a business requirement rather than a nice-to-have credential.

For technology companies, ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates a commitment to protecting customer data through industry-leading practices. It covers everything from access controls and encryption to incident response and vendor management. The framework can also be mapped to many regulatory requirements, including local laws such as South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and international legislation such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), helping organisations demonstrate compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

“Our customers trust us with their sensitive information, and this certification shows we take that responsibility very seriously. Every day, the BUI team works to stay ahead of emerging threats and maintain the highest standards of data protection,” says Boodhia.

ISO 22301: Maintaining business continuity when it matters most

While ISO/IEC 27001 focuses on protecting information, ISO 22301 ensures organisations can maintain operations during disruptions. This standard provides a blueprint for identifying critical business functions, assessing risks that could interrupt them and establishing plans to continue delivering services even when faced with disasters, system failures or other crises.

Organisations that are ISO 22301 certified report tangible benefits: 85% experience increased business resilience, 74% improve their risk management capabilities and – perhaps most tellingly – certified organisations suffer fewer disruptive incidents overall.

“When systems go down or disasters happen, our customers can’t afford to wait,” notes Boodhia. “Our ISO 22301 certification means we’ve done the hard work upfront – identifying potential risks, creating detailed response plans and testing those plans regularly. It’s our promise that we’ll be there when our customers need us most, no matter what challenges arise.”

The advantage of dual certification

Having ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications simultaneously creates a comprehensive protection framework that addresses the full spectrum of organisational resilience. While each standard delivers significant value on its own, the combination of both is particularly powerful because modern business threats rarely fit neatly into a single category.

Consider a ransomware attack: it begins as a security incident (requiring the controls and detection capabilities mandated by ISO/IEC 27001), but it can quickly become an operational crisis (requiring the continuity plans and recovery procedures defined by ISO 22301). Similarly, a natural disaster that disrupts data centre operations creates both continuity challenges and potential security vulnerabilities that must be managed at the same time. Technology partners with dual certification have systems in place to address both dimensions of these scenarios.

“Dual certification requires ongoing commitment and continuous improvement,” says Boodhia. “For both standards, we have annual audits where independent assessors check that our systems, processes and controls continue to meet ISO requirements. It’s not enough for us to simply implement these frameworks; we must prove year after year that we’re maintaining and enhancing our capabilities.”

What this means for BUI customers

For business and enterprise customers evaluating BUI as a technology partner, BUI's ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications indicate four important factors:

Independent validation: Third-party auditors have verified that BUI's security and continuity capabilities meet the most rigorous international standards. This provides objective evidence of the company's capabilities.

Third-party auditors have verified that BUI's security and continuity capabilities meet the most rigorous international standards. This provides objective evidence of the company's capabilities. Risk reduction: BUI has taken a systematic approach to managing risk, reducing its exposure to security incidents and service disruptions and in turn minimising operational risks to its customers.

BUI has taken a systematic approach to managing risk, reducing its exposure to security incidents and service disruptions and in turn minimising operational risks to its customers. Contractual assurance: BUI's ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications meet the procurement requirements that often appear in contracts, particularly for customers in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare and government.

BUI's ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications meet the procurement requirements that often appear in contracts, particularly for customers in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare and government. Service reliability: Both certifications require BUI to test its capabilities regularly. This means BUI has refined its incident response methods, validated its backup systems and confirmed it can deliver on its continuity commitments.

“For all our customers, regardless of industry, our ISO certifications prove that we’re doing everything we can to ensure their data is protected and their systems are fully functional, even during extraordinary circumstances. In an uncertain world, this provides peace of mind and confidence in BUI as a strategic technology partner,” says Boodhia.

As cyber threats intensify and business disruptions become more common, the questions customers ask of their technology partners are getting tougher: Can you protect our data? Can you maintain service during a crisis? How do we know your capabilities are real?

ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications provide credible answers to these questions. They represent independently verified commitments to information security and business continuity, backed by annual audits that ensure ongoing compliance and improvement.

When business and enterprise organisations choose a technology partner – for cloud services, security solutions, networking infrastructure, AI implementations or managed services – these certifications are critical benchmarks. They don’t guarantee that nothing will ever go wrong, but they show that when challenges arise, BUI has the frameworks, processes and tested capabilities to respond effectively.

“Security and continuity go hand in hand,” says Boodhia. “Protecting information is essential, but so is making sure services remain available when our customers need them. We’ve renewed our ISO credentials for another year, but re-certification isn’t the finish line: it’s part of our journey. We’re committed to reviewing, improving and strengthening our capabilities so that we can help our customers safeguard their businesses no matter what comes,” he concludes.