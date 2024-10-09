Security drones to the rescue in SA

Drones are increasingly enhancing security and surveillance in South Africa.

South Africa is seeing growing adoption of drones – or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) − in the surveillance and security industries, as the private and public sectors look to combat soaring crime levels.

This is according to drone industry pundits, who say the integration of drone technology into security operations has revolutionised the way security companies now approach surveillance and threat detection.

Drones are increasingly used by private security firms, as well as public law enforcement agencies. They are utilised to provide real-time aerial surveillance, document crime scenes, detect and track intruders, gather critical information, investigate shooter incidents and assess potential threats.

Heico Kühn, COO of UDS UAV & Drone Solutions, notes that while SA has a rich legacy of using drones for security purposes − with the military operating weaponised drones since the 1980s − the adoption of drones has rapidly escalated over the last few years.

Uptake in the private sector security space has largely been attributed to the South Africa Civil Aviation Authority issuing commercial drone pilot licences since 2015, he adds.

“The bulk of commercial drones in the country are currently used for security and surveillance purposes. Most of these drones are used for mine security applications.

“Mines typically struggle with illegal mining activity and mining sites normally house equipment that contain copper, steel and diesel, and therefore experience a lot of theft. To combat this, most mines have deployed drones for perimeter surveillance and as a reaction tool that can guide ground forces to any suspects that have been spotted from the air.”

Kühn points out that drones are also extensively used in the public sector by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) providing rail and pipeline infrastructure, to secure their assets, which are often targeted by copper thieves and sophisticated crime syndicates.

While physically patrolling such vast networks is expensive, drones have proven to be valuable for SOEs such as the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA), Eskom and Transnet.

Transnet and PRASA are using thermal imaging drone technology to deter railway theft syndicates and identify high-risk areas.

During a parliamentary committee meeting last year, PRASA provided an update on the implementation of corrective measures, revealing the use of drones in its crime-fighting operations and protection of assets had made significant gains – with a 75% decrease in vandalism of its infrastructure.

The South African Police Service is also moving to deploy drones across the country to fight crime, with some of its officers undergoing training to become drone pilots.

“Arrests are made weekly with the help of drones across many parts of the country. These arrests often come with lengthy prison sentences, as the crimes occur on critical national infrastructure,’ notes Kühn.

Drones offer benefits such as rapid deployment, real-time data transmission and the ability to cover vast areas quickly and efficiently. These capabilities make drones an invaluable asset for enhancing traditional security measures, states UDS UAV & Drone Solutions.

Research firm Industry ARC reveals SA’s small drone market is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to reach $134.5 million (R2.4 billion) by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth of 22.35% from 2020 to 2025.

According to Statista, revenue in Africa’s drone market will reach $46.5 million (R828 million) in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.01% between 2024 and 2028.

In the coming years, more businesses are expected to deploy artificial intelligence-based drone security systems to improve perimeter protection and situational awareness at their facilities, and minimise health and safety risks to human security guards.

UAVs services provider QP Drone Tech previously told ITWeb the local drone sector has grown remarkably over the last three years, with commercial drones being increasingly used across various industries.

“It is reported that South Africa is the biggest user of drone technology in Africa,” comments Queen Ndlovu, CEO and founder of QP Drone Tech.

“The mining sector is the biggest adopter of drone technology for security, stock-piling surveillance and 3D modelling. This is followed by the film and entertainment industry, and the agricultural sector for precision farming. Other applications include using drones for disaster preparedness, in response to climate change.”

Kopano Tholo, drone expert at insurance firm ITOO Special Risks, points out the rapid uptake of drones in the security sector is driven by their versatility and cost-effectiveness.

“This shift has also been facilitated by advancements in drone technology, making them more accessible and easier to operate. As a result, security agencies, private companies and even individuals are increasingly adopting drones to enhance their security measures.”

Kopano Tholo, drone expert at insurance firm ITOO Special Risks.

Tholo adds that as the use of drones becomes more widespread, the importance of obtaining drone insurance cannot be overstated, as it provides a crucial safety net against risks associated with drone operations.

“These risks include potential damage to the drone itself, liability for injuries or property damage caused by the drone, and even legal expenses arising from accidents or regulatory violations. Without adequate insurance coverage, drone operators could face significant financial burdens in the event of an incident.”

SA is currently working to introduce a position paper for unmanned aircraft system traffic management, to provide guidelines on establishing a regulatory framework for the drone ecosystem, an initiative of the African Institute for Entrepreneurship and its stakeholders.

The position paper will help propel the country’s drone regulatory framework, to empower businesses for the commercial use of drones within low-risk environments.