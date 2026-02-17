See new AI-enabled Adobe Acrobat Studio in action

Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dax Data and Dolos.

The new AI-powered Adobe Acrobat Studio is so packed with features that people have to see it in action to absorb how transformative it is, says value-added distributor Dax Data ahead of a webinar to showcase its capabilities.

Dax Data CEO Dominic Richardson describes Adobe Acrobat Studio as ‘revolutionary’.

Adobe Acrobat Studio improves productivity by unifying document creation, collaboration and AI in one platform, and turns documents into collaborative, conversational workspaces.

It brings together Acrobat Pro for complete PDF management, Adobe Express Premium for content creation, AI Assistant for enhanced productivity, and Adobe PDF Spaces for streamlined collaboration. According to Forrester, Adobe Acrobat Studio is saving about 45% of the time users spend on document tasks and delivering over 400% ROI.

“Some AI technologies are a solution looking for a problem. However, Adobe has very clearly defined the problems users have, and has done an amazing job of bringing together technologies to solve them,” Richardson says. “We're getting incredible feedback from customers who are actually trying it. I think this strategy is going to be successful in this space and we are very excited about it.”

Mark Humphrey, Adobe’s Channel Account Lead in sub-Saharan Africa, says Adobe Acrobat Studio addresses key pain points of anyone who works with a great deal of information – including professionals in the legal sector, professional services, consulting, HR, sales and even real estate. “It’s for anyone who has to work with – and quickly understand – huge amounts of information across multiple documents, from different sources and in different document formats. The use case is huge – you could almost apply that to anyone who works on a computer,” he says.

Richardson notes: “When you work within Adobe Acrobat Studio, you're giving it only the documents that you want it to look at, and it cites every answer. So you can pick the citation, bounce to the spot in the document and read the original text if you are not sure about what it's telling you.”

Humphrey says the newest feature in Adobe Acrobat Studio, PDF Spaces, allows teams to collaborate and work across multiple documents and even web links and transcriptions. “It's a collaborative space, so you're not working in silos. It’s something that is evolving very quickly and we've just added podcasts, so you can actually listen to your documents. You can also generate presentations on the back of your information.”

Dax Data and Adobe will demonstrate Adobe Acrobat Studio during a complimentary webinar on 19 February, where they will give attendees an in-depth look at some of its top use cases and features and demonstrate how to scale document productivity with GenAI.

