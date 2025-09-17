Seeking SA’s best tech leaders

Winners of the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Decade of Service awards in 2024 – Louise van der Bank, AfriSam and Dr Stanley Mpofu, University of the Witwatersrand.

ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with MTN Business, has announced the introduction of two new CIO awards for 2025, and is calling on the ICT community to nominate deserving candidates.

The awards will honour the outstanding contributions of SA’s chief information officers (CIOs) in both the public and private sectors.

The nomination process is now open, and the ICT community is encouraged to submit candidates who have demonstrated significant impact over the past 12 months. Nominations should highlight a key technological initiative or project led by the CIO, showcase their leadership qualities and explain why they deserve to win the relevant award.

The new awards, titled ITWeb Brainstorm Enterprise CIO 2025 and ITWeb Brainstorm Public Sector CIO 2025, are a key part of Brainstorm’s mission to recognise the excellence of SA’s CIO community and celebrate the achievements of local CIOs.

The 2025 awards are a direct response to the success and popularity of a once-off awards process held last year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CIO Survey. ITWeb Brainstorm and MTN Business chose two CIOs who had demonstrated exceptional leadership over a decade or more. The CIO Decade of Service award winners were Louise van der Bank from Afrisam (enterprise) and Dr Stanley Mpofu from Wits University (public sector).

This year, both Van der Bank and Mpofu will join the judging panel for the new awards, lending their experience to help determine the winners of Brainstorm’s CIOs of the year for 2025.

Nominees must hold the most senior ICT decision-maker position within their organisation. The nomination process is quick and simple and can be completed by clicking on this link.