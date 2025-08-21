Selecting the right Microsoft CSP for your business.

Ascent Technology is both a Direct and Indirect Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) – here’s what to look for in the right CSP partner to modernise, optimise and scale your Azure data platform.

Key takeaways

A Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider delivers more than just licences, it should offer strategic value and long-term transformation support.

CSPs like Ascent Technology provide tailored consulting, flexible billing and hands-on Azure expertise.

Choosing the right Microsoft CSP affects cost, compliance, security and cloud agility, especially for CIOs and IT managers.

Ascent combines its data platform heritage with CSP capabilities to help clients modernise, secure and scale confidently.

Why your choice of Microsoft CSP partner matters

In today’s cloud-first world, selecting the right Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider is about more than finding someone to sell you licences. It’s a strategic decision, one that directly impacts how efficiently and securely your business can operate in the Microsoft ecosystem.

With dozens of CSPs available, many promising the same capabilities, the real challenge for CIOs and IT leaders lies in choosing a partner that can offer more than transactional value. You need a CSP that understands your infrastructure, aligns with your strategy and accelerates your journey, not one that simply moves licences around.

What is a Microsoft CSP partner?

A Microsoft CSP partner is authorised to provide Microsoft cloud products and services (including Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics) bundled with value-added support, billing and guidance. Unlike Microsoft’s traditional enterprise agreements, CSPs offer:

Monthly, scalable billing

Technical support and advisory services

Strategic guidance tailored to your business goals

Ascent Technology is uniquely positioned as both a Direct and Indirect Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). This means the company can offer clients the flexibility to engage in the way that best suits their structure and strategy, whether they require tight integration and control through a direct relationship or need a lighter approach via indirect CSP support. In both cases, Ascent Technology's clients benefit from unified advisory, flexible billing and the hands-on expertise of the company's data platform consultants.

What sets Ascent apart: More than just a Microsoft licensing partner

Ascent Technology approaches CSP services differently. It doesn’t lead with licensing – it leads with data platform expertise.

Ascent Technology's clients don’t just need access to Azure, they need a modern, secure and scalable cloud architecture. That’s why the company integrates Microsoft CSP services into a broader consulting-led framework, helping organisations:

Migrate confidently from legacy systems

Optimise cloud infrastructure and costs

Strengthen security and governance

Prepare for Microsoft Fabric and AI-powered innovation

This unique approach, backed by decades of experience in data platform modernisation, compliance and enterprise cloud delivery, means Ascent's clients benefit from a Microsoft CSP partner that truly understands the architecture behind the scenes.

How to choose the right Microsoft CSP: A checklist for CIOs

Why organisations choose Ascent Technology

With over 20 years of experience and a team of senior data platform consultants, Ascent is trusted by enterprises across South Africa, the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Its CSP offering isn’t an add-on; it’s an integrated part of how Ascent helps its clients modernise data platforms, reduce risk and extract maximum value from Microsoft Azure.

Whether you’re looking to reduce licensing complexity, improve security posture or prepare for the next wave of AI-driven innovation, Ascent Technology is here to help.

