Selling value-added services from the POS to boost revenue

VAS integrations

Unlocking new opportunities for retailers



Why enable value-added services (VAS)? As a retailer, maintaining a steady revenue stream, meeting customer expectations and managing financial processes efficiently are critical to your success. While your current point-of-sale (POS) system supports your day-to-day operations, it holds the potential to offer much more. The question is: how can you maximise its capabilities to unlock greater value?

From your customers’ perspective, convenience is key. They seek a one-stop shopping experience where they can fulfil all their needs in one visit. Customers want the ease of purchasing airtime, data, electricity and other digital products without making multiple transactions or visiting different stores. Imagine if your POS system could provide this convenience while boosting your revenue.

Selling VAS from the POS.

GloCell Retail Solutions

A partnership for success

Transaction Junction (TJ) is excited to introduce an enhanced VAS platform through its strategic partnership with GloCell Retail Solutions (GCRS). GCRS provides retailers with access to an extensive ecosystem of VAS products, allowing you to earn commissions by selling popular items such as airtime, data, electricity, lotto tickets and digital vouchers. TJ plays a key role by seamlessly processing VAS transactions and establishing necessary connections between all parties involved. This collaboration transforms your POS system into a powerful, revenue-generating platform, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.

Advantages

Key benefits for retailers

TJ's VAS platform is designed for seamless integration with your existing POS system, with no additional costs or downtime required. Retailers can deliver on key business objectives:

Boost revenue

Offering VAS products opens new revenue streams, significantly increasing your earning potential. Commissions from these services accumulate quickly, turning your POS system into a profit centre.

Enhance customer experience

Customers value convenience. By integrating VAS into your POS, customers can purchase essential services alongside their regular shopping, making their experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Attract more foot traffic

Offering a wide range of services attracts more customers to your store. When shoppers know they can buy airtime, data and other services from your POS, they are more likely to visit your store, leading to increased foot traffic and sales.

Stay ahead of the competition

In a competitive retail landscape, differentiation is key. Incorporating VAS sets your store apart as a one-stop destination for diverse customer needs, helping you capture a larger market share and expand your customer base.

Streamline financial management

TJ's solution includes access to Transpector, a comprehensive portal for managing transactions and reconciliation. It provides real-time transaction data, making it easier to track your earnings and streamline business operations.

Merchant commissions

Potential earnings by product

Here’s a snapshot of the VAS products available and the potential commissions:

'Developer happy' APIs

A dedicated integration team to assist POS providers

For a retailer to utilise VAS, the POS provider must have an existing integration with TJ and implement the necessary GCRS functionality on their system, which requires some development work. TJ supports POS providers by offering multiple platforms, including TJ EXE APIs, REST APIs and VAS Client APIs. TJ's dedicated integration team is available to assist, answer questions and guide the process, with a project manager assigned to ensure a smooth and timeous development experience.

POS provider rebates

Additional earning potential for POS providers

Once a POS provider has enabled the service on TJ’s platform, they can refer retailers to TJ for GCRS VAS. In return, TJ offers the POS provider a rebate, providing them with an additional revenue stream.

Contact Transaction Junction

Want to learn more?

Whether you are a retailer looking at selling value-added services from the POS, or a POS provider looking to enable this platform, TJ is always ready and excited to answer your questions. Get in touch!