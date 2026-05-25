Sentech appoints from within for new COO

Flenk Mnisi, Sentech chief operating officer. (Image supplied)

Sentech has named Flenk Mnisi as its new chief operating officer (COO), effective 18 May.

The state signal distributor says Mnisi was appointed acting COO prior to his official appointment and has held several key leadership positions across the organisation.

With nearly two decades at Sentech, Mnisi joined the signal distributor in 2006 as technical manager, progressing to head of department: transmission networks (2010-2019).

His other roles include head of media and broadcast, chief technology and information officer, as well as executive overseeing Sentech’s satellite business.

He currently also leads Sentech’s satellite communications launch project, engaging with key stakeholders, such as the International Telecommunication Union on satellite spectrum and strategic partnerships across the satellite value chain, according to a statement.

Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope comments: “Mr Mnisi’s appointment marks an important milestone for Sentech. His extensive experience, proven leadership and deep understanding of the organisation position him well to drive operational excellence and support the delivery of our long-term strategic objectives.”

Sentech says it’s confident Mnisi’s appointment will further strengthen the organisation as it continues to advance its mandate of enabling connectivity and supporting South Africa’s digital future.