New execs join signal distributor Sentech

Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope.

State-owned signal distributor Sentech has made several key leadership appointments as part of its ongoing organisational transformation.

Sentech is the wholesale and business-to-business digital infrastructure and platform services provider, aligning with government’s mission of universal connectivity for digital inclusion.

In a statement, the organisation says it is shifting its operating model towards a business- and customer-focused model to enhance strategy delivery, good governance and accountability.

Clarinda Simpson joined Sentech as chief financial officer (CFO). Her appointment follows the end of term of former CFO Rudzani Rasikhinya.

In addition, the signal distributor has reorganised its leadership structure to strengthen commercial focus and operational efficiency.

Flenk Mnisi has been named chief commercial officer for the satellite business, while Marlon Finnis takes on the role of chief commercial officer for managed infrastructure services.

Kopano Thage has been appointed as chief commercial officer for the media business, and Marius Venter will serve as chief commercial officer for the broadband business.

Additionally, Nomahlubi Ogoh has been appointed as the company’s new chief information officer.

These changes form part of its broader organisational redesign aimed at unlocking growth across its core business verticals – media distribution, broadband, satellite and managed infrastructure, says Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope.

Sentech officially appointed Leshope as its CEO, effective 23 May. The former COO served as acting CEO since 1 November 2023.

“Sentech’s board of directors and CEO congratulates all appointees and are confident their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving implementation of the company strategy,” says the signal distributor.