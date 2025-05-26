Sentech appoints Tebogo Leshope as permanent CEO

Tebogo Leshope permanently assumes position as Sentech CEO.

Sentech has officially appointed Tebogo Leshope as its CEO, effective 23 May. The former COO served as acting CEO since 1 November 2023.

According to the signal distributor, Leshope has provided strong leadership, strategic direction and operational stability during a pivotal period for the company.

His appointment is a testament to the board’s confidence in his vision for the future of Sentech, says chairperson Themba Phiri.

“With over 25 years of service at Sentech, Leshope has held numerous senior executive and technical leadership roles, steadily rising through the ranks. His career reflects a deep commitment to innovation, excellence and fulfilling Sentech’s national mandate of enabling universal access to connectivity.

“As CEO, Leshope brings a powerful blend of industry expertise, technical acumen and a forward-thinking approach to digital transformation. His leadership will be critical in advancing our strategic objectives, delivering stakeholder value and driving sustainable growth.”

At Sentech, Leshope has served in various strategic and leadership roles, including being named COO in 2018.

He is qualified in electrical engineering, with a Bachelor of Technology from the University of Johannesburg, project management from UNISA and is a registered professional with the Engineering Council of South Africa, South African Institute of Electrical Engineers and the Institute of Directors Southern Africa.