Sentiv, formerly Altron Nexus, buys stake in Visiosoft

Reshaad Sha, executive chairman of Sentiv.

Sentiv, a provider of mission-critical communications and intelligent technology solutions, has acquired a majority equity stake in Visiosoft, a South African technology company specialising in internet of things ( IOT ) hardware and data-driven solutions.

Sentiv rebranded from Altron Nexus last year after a management buyout.

In a statement, the company says the transaction marks a milestone in Sentiv’s growth strategy.

As part of the transaction, Sentiv says it will work closely with Visiosoft through a strategic collaboration framework, providing operational, technical and strategic support to accelerate product innovation, scale deployment capabilities and expand market reach.

Reshaad Sha, executive chairman of Sentiv, comments: “This acquisition represents a deliberate step in our strategy to build a next-generation intelligent communications platform. Visiosoft brings strong IOT hardware and firmware capabilities that complement Sentiv’s ecosystem. Together, we are creating a more powerful, integrated offering for clients operating in high-stakes environments.”

According to Sentiv, Visiosoft has developed a strong reputation for delivering technology-driven solutions across sectors that require real-time data, situational awareness and operational efficiency.

It notes the partnership with Sentiv will enable Visiosoft to scale its solutions more rapidly, leveraging Sentiv’s market presence, partner ecosystem and infrastructure capabilities.

“Partnering with Sentiv is a transformational step for Visiosoft. Their deep expertise in communications, networks and large-scale deployments, combined with our IOT hardware and firmware, creates a compelling platform for growth. We are excited to jointly deliver innovative solutions that drive real impact for our customers,” says Visiosoft.

The acquisition aligns with Sentiv’s broader strategy of evolving into a provider of integrated, managed and annuity-based services across mission-critical communications, IOT and intelligent systems, says Sentiv.

It adds that by embedding IOT hardware and analytics capabilities into its core offering, Sentiv aims to deliver more context-aware, predictive and resilient solutions to clients in public safety, industrial and enterprise environments.