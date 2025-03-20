Serious about service: How Game and Makro are redefining customer care

Service Systems supports Game and Makro.

In the competitive retail landscape, exceptional customer service distinguishes the leaders from the followers. Within the Massmart group, Game and Makro exemplify this principle by leveraging the innovative Call for Assistance system from Service Systems. This technology-driven solution ensures customers receive swift, effective support across these stores, reflecting a unified commitment to service excellence tailored to each brand’s unique identity.

Game, with its bold promise to "beat any price", caters to shoppers seeking unbeatable deals across departments like clothing and gym, appliances, baby and computers. Makro, meanwhile, driven by its mission to ensure customers "never miss a deal", serves those stocking up on essentials or tackling projects in areas such as furniture, paint and audio visual. Despite their distinctly varied focuses – Game on price competitiveness and Makro on deal-driven value – both brands deploy the same cutting-edge system to enhance the shopping experience.

Service pads, strategically placed at critical touch points throughout the stores, allow customers to request assistance with a single press of the "call" button. An announcement is then broadcast through the store’s PA system, prompting staff to respond while a timer tracks the duration. On arrival, a staff member cancels the call at the pad, stopping the timer before assisting the customer. Once the transaction is complete, the customer is able to rate their experience on the pad as well. All of this while the system uploads the data in real-time for continuous monitoring.

This system empowers both brands to maintain high standards. Management accesses detailed feedback reports through the portal, analysing key performance indicators (KPIs) for both response times and customer satisfaction. These insights – tracked hourly, daily, by department, store or even region – reveal trends and performance benchmarks, ensuring accountability whether a customer is browsing TVs at Game or upgrading tech at Makro. These trended reports further support this data-driven approach to service refinement.

By measuring response speed and satisfaction, Game and Makro set a new standard for retail service in South Africa. For Game, it’s about pairing unbeatable prices with unbeatable support; for Makro, it’s about ensuring every deal comes with dependable care. Together, under Massmart, they prove that great service is more than a promise – it’s a measurable reality, delivered every day.

