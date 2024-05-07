ServiceNow enhances Creator Workflows to scale digital transformation across the enterprise

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, introduced a new no-code development studio and new automation capabilities to accelerate and scale digital transformation across the enterprise.

New Creator Studio – available with ServiceNow App Engine – extends existing low-code leadership with an intuitive, no-code experience that empowers every employee to build applications. In addition, updates to Automation Engine – part of ServiceNow’s intelligent automation offering – provide a more comprehensive view of automations and simplify robotic process automation (RPA) deployments. These new solutions and tools further complement ServiceNow’s growing Now Assist for Creator generative AI capabilities.

Organisations often rely on fragmented point solutions to address a scarcity of IT specialists and a surge in application demand, but those solutions struggle to capture the valuable insights needed to scale automation efforts across people and processes. According to IDC, over one billion new logical applications will be created by 2028, highlighting the urgency to address this gap from a single platform.

“As business leaders face increased pressure to boost efficiency, drive productivity and reimagine operations, they require a comprehensive platform to create, scale and measure automation across all areas of the enterprise,” said Josh Kahn, senior vice-president and general manager, Creator, Finance and Supply Chain Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “These major enhancements in ServiceNow Creator Workflows mark a significant leap forward in the evolution of app development and automation on the Now Platform by securely moving these capabilities beyond the borders of IT and engineering. Now, creators of any skill level have access to the tools needed to create and deploy applications and automations at scale.”

Democratising no‑code development for faster, more intelligent applications

Part of ServiceNow App Engine, Creator Studio brings a no‑code development environment to the Now Platform, offering a guided, intuitive experience for building request‑based applications. Designed with all creators in mind, Creator Studio breaks down the traditional barriers to app development, making it accessible for business process owners to bring their automation ideas to life. By putting application development into the hands of process owners in a guarded, secure and governable way, IT teams can reduce backlog while still retaining the ability to monitor and manage the development life cycle.

Creator Studio complements existing ServiceNow development capabilities like App Engine Studio by providing a new entry point for application creation. ServiceNow’s longstanding leadership in the low-code market has made it the development platform of choice for digital leaders. With Creator Studio, ServiceNow is continuing to put the power of app development into the hands of those moving the needle for businesses, so every employee has the power to contribute to their company’s digital transformation journey.

Streamlining automation and integration on a single, intuitive platform

Organisations often struggle with islands of automation as they manage multiple, disconnected point solutions and manual processes. Consequently, the promised benefits of automation remain unrealised, stifling progress and impeding automation leaders from harnessing actionable insights across different vendors and departments.

The latest enhancements to Automation Engine, ServiceNow’s intelligent automation offering, tackle this challenge by advancing existing centralised automation management and visibility across company-wide initiatives, including different internal teams and multiple external vendors. By reducing the amount of high-volume, repetitive work often associated with automation management, companies can further unify their intelligent automation strategies through a robust set of automation capabilities, including RPA, API integration, document intelligence, process mining and automation governance – all on a single platform:

Automation Center is now enhanced with streamlined automation intake and embedded ROI tracking, providing IT teams with a visual, bird's eye view of their automation requests and tasks. This experience boosts operational efficiency and continuity across the entire automation life cycle, creating processes that help free up employee bandwidth and optimise workflow management.

is now enhanced with streamlined automation intake and embedded ROI tracking, providing IT teams with a visual, bird's eye view of their automation requests and tasks. This experience boosts operational efficiency and continuity across the entire automation life cycle, creating processes that help free up employee bandwidth and optimise workflow management. Embedded task automation makes ServiceNow’s existing RPA solution more powerful by enabling developers, customer service agents and IT teams to trigger automations from forms, playbooks and workspaces in other unified workflows such as ITSM, CSM and HRSD. This reduces the need for constant app switching and manual, high-volume repetitive tasks, allowing employees to concentrate on more strategic work.

As part of new generative AI capabilities announced today, ServiceNow also introduced features within Now Assist for Creator to continue providing development teams with the ability to create and scale apps more quickly on the Now Platform. New app generation, playbook generation and service catalogue generation harness the power of generative AI, so developers and non‑technical users alike can build net-new apps, workflow playbooks and catalogue items in a fraction of the time.

Availability:

The new capabilities included in Creator Workflows have become available as of 9 May 2024.