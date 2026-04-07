Seseko announces 2026 Digital Skills Summit to empower SA’s future workforce.

Seseko is proud to announce the upcoming Digital Skills Summit, taking place 27-28 August 2026, bringing together learners, educators, industry leaders and innovators to shape the future of digital education and employment in South Africa.
Under the theme: “Bridging Education, Technology & Future Careers”, the summit will directly engage 1 500 students, 200+ educators, 75 schools and 15 districts across Gauteng, creating one of the region’s most impactful platforms for youth digital empowerment.
Why this summit matters now
South Africa is at a critical turning point:
- Youth unemployment remains above 45%, with many young people lacking access to relevant digital skills.
- Over 60% of jobs in the future will require digital literacy or technical skills.
- The demand for skills in coding, AI, data and digital entrepreneurship continues to outpace supply.
At the same time, access to hands-on exposure, mentorship and real-world career pathways remains limited, especially in underserved communities.
The Seseko Digital Skills Summit is designed to close this gap.
A platform for real impact
This is not just another conference. The summit delivers practical, hands-on experiences that prepare students for the modern workforce:
- Interactive digital workshops in coding, technology and innovation.
- Career guidance and mentorship from industry professionals.
- Exposure to emerging technologies shaping the future of work.
- Panel discussions and thought leadership from leading voices.
- Direct engagement between students and employers.
By connecting education with industry, Seseko is helping to build a pipeline of future-ready talent.
A unique opportunity for sponsors
The Digital Skills Summit offers partners a powerful platform to:
- Engage directly with 1 500+ students – future employees, innovators and consumers.
- Position your brand as a leader in education and digital transformation.
- Access high-impact visibility through branding, exhibition spaces and speaking opportunities.
- Contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s socio-economic development.
Sponsors will play a critical role in unlocking opportunity, driving inclusion and shaping the next generation of talent.
Focus areas
- Technology and coding
- Digital literacy
- Future careers
- Innovation and entrepreneurship
Join Seseko in shaping the future
Seseko invites corporate partners, technology companies and education stakeholders to collaborate in building a digitally empowered South Africa.
This is more than sponsorship – it’s an opportunity to invest in the future workforce, drive impact at scale and be part of a national movement towards inclusive digital growth.
Get involved
To partner or learn more, contact:
Seseko
Seseko is committed to empowering the next generation through digital skills, innovation, and career readiness, ensuring young people are equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.
Website: www.seseko.co.za
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sesekosa/