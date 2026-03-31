Seseko, Microsoft SA deliver high-impact nationwide digital skills programme

Early exposure to AI, robotics and coding is essential. (Image: Seseko)

In a significant step towards advancing digital inclusion in South Africa, Seseko, in partnership with Microsoft SA, has successfully completed the first phase of its AI, robotics and coding programme, reaching 48 underserved schools across all nine provinces.

The initiative introduces learners to critical subjects such as artificial intelligence, robotics and coding – fields that are rapidly shaping the global economy. According to the United Nations Development Programme (2023), more than 70% of jobs worldwide are expected to require digital skills by 2030, highlighting the urgency of equipping young people with these capabilities early in their educational journey.

Through a carefully designed, holistic approach, the programme goes beyond basic exposure. Participating schools have been equipped with robotics kits and CAPS-aligned learning materials, enabling practical, hands-on learning experiences that bring abstract concepts to life in the classroom. At the same time, educators have undergone specialised training, with all participating teachers receiving South African Council for Educators (SACE) accreditation, ensuring that these skills are sustainably embedded within the school system.

South Africa’s education landscape continues to reflect deep inequalities in access to digital tools and resources. The World Bank (2024) notes that a majority of learners in low-income communities still lack adequate access to digital learning infrastructure, placing them at a disadvantage in an increasingly technology-driven world. Programmes such as this are critical in narrowing that gap, ensuring that learners – regardless of geography or socio-economic background – have access to the tools and knowledge required to succeed.

Beyond its impact in classrooms, the programme has also contributed meaningfully to addressing youth unemployment. A total of 96 youth facilitators have been recruited and deployed across the country, providing 12 months of on-the-ground support to participating schools. These facilitators play a vital role in supporting educators, reinforcing lesson delivery and ensuring that learners remain engaged throughout the programme. In doing so, the initiative not only builds digital skills among learners but also creates pathways for young people to gain meaningful work experience.

Early exposure to AI, robotics and coding is essential. (Image: Seseko)

The importance of integrating coding and robotics into South Africa’s education system has been underscored by the Department of Basic Education (2024), which continues to prioritise these subjects as part of the national curriculum transformation. However, many schools still face challenges related to infrastructure, resources and teacher readiness. By addressing all three simultaneously – through equipment provision, curriculum alignment and accredited teacher development – the Seseko and Microsoft partnership offers a practical and scalable model for implementation.

Commenting on the milestone, Bradley Maseko, CEO of Seseko, said: “At Seseko, we are driven by a simple but powerful belief – that every learner, regardless of their background, deserves access to the skills that will shape the future. This programme is about more than introducing technology into classrooms; it is about unlocking potential, building confidence and creating real opportunities for young people to participate in the digital economy.

"Our partnership with Microsoft South Africa demonstrates what is possible when organisations come together with a shared vision. By combining infrastructure, training and ongoing support, we are not only bridging the digital divide but also laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable impact in underserved communities.”

As industries continue to evolve and digital transformation accelerates, early exposure to AI, robotics and coding is becoming increasingly essential. These skills are no longer optional – they are foundational to participation in the modern workforce. By investing in both learners and educators, and by creating employment opportunities for young facilitators, Seseko is helping to build a more inclusive and future-ready South Africa.

Following the success of this first phase, Seseko and Microsoft South Africa are exploring opportunities to expand the programme further, with the aim of reaching more schools and deepening impact across communities that need it most.