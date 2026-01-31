SevenC moves SMEs from reactive IT to proactive management with Atera

Endpoint management is a critical component of an SME's IT strategy.

SevenC Managed IT Services has announced the strategic onboarding of Atera as its endpoint management and monitoring platform, reinforcing its “IT by design” approach for South African SMEs.

The move forms part of the company’s 2026 focus on improving service delivery, visibility and proactive security across customer environments.

According to SevenC MD Graeme Millar, endpoint management has become one of the most critical, yet often overlooked, components of SME IT strategy.

“Most business owners don’t think in terms of endpoints, monitoring platforms or patch cycles,” says Millar. “They just want their systems to work, their data to be safe and their teams to stay productive. Effective endpoint management is what makes that possible behind the scenes.”

Millar recently highlighted how many SMEs only become aware of underlying IT issues once something breaks. Proactive monitoring and management, he notes, is what prevents small issues from escalating into major disruptions.

The onboarding of Atera enables SevenC to:

Improve response times.

Gain deeper visibility into customer environments.

Automate routine maintenance and patching.

Deliver more proactive security outcomes.

The platform also supports SevenC’s broader customer success model, which focuses on measurable business outcomes rather than simply maintaining uptime.

This announcement builds on strong momentum following the successful brand alignment of SevenC and ASG into a single managed IT services business in 2025. That milestone brought two established teams together under one clear purpose: delivering IT by design: right-fit, secure and built around how South African SMEs actually work.

As part of its ongoing education initiatives, SevenC will host a practical webinar on 17 March, showcasing Atera and its role within the company’s managed services offering and particular benefits for SA entrepreneurial and SME businesses. Register here.