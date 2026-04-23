SGT Solutions achieves level one B-BBEE.

Leading ICT solutions system integrator, SGT Solutions, is proud to announce the company has once again achieved its level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) status. SGT Solutions is still recognised as a level one contributor, which means customers will be able to reflect the maximum of 135% of their procurement spend on their scorecard and collaborate with the very best skills the market has to offer.

Dr Vincent Scholtz, CEO at SGT Solutions, highlights that the company’s value proposition to the ICT sector has cemented its plans of being a significant driving force in enhancing our country and its people in the current technological evolution.

In 2019, SGT became a majority black-owned company. This fast-tracked its transformation, which is now also reflected in its B-BBEE status. Dr Scholtz affirmed the company's commitment to furthering its transformation journey in pursuit of a sustainable prosperous South Africa. “We are elated to once again attain our level one B-BBEE achievement. This is testament to the plan SGT is charting forward and is reaping the result both for the organisation and its customers. SGT is excited to accelerate our focus towards growing a thriving business in South Africa and beyond,” Scholtz says.

Dr Vincent Scholtz, CEO at SGT Solutions.

Being a fully South African black-owned entity, SGT believes that the confirmation of its B-BBEE status showcases its contribution to the upliftment of South African communities and it underscores its unwavering commitment to the needs of its customers. Furthermore, it augments SGT’s status as a highly proficient organisation cultivating consummate skills and robust relationships with selected internationally recognised OEM solution providers.

SGT Solutions’ core strength is to champion a value-added customer experience by offering solutions that yield tangible benefits and differentiation to its customers.

“Our extraordinary people and ‘make-it-happen’ culture are the driving forces behind our achievements!” adds Scholtz.