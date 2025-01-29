SGT Solutions partners with RADWIN to bridge SA’s digital divide with fixed wireless access solutions

The SGT FWA Team (Stanford Magumise, Edris Tshosabanne, Welheminah Marakalla, Mandla Masemula & Indran Pillai) Image: Supplied

SGT Solutions has partnered with RADWIN to deploy fixed wireless access (FWA) for a network operator. FWA is a wireless connection that provides broadband access to a specific location such as a home or enterprise premises. FWA enables consumers to connect to the network and access high-speed internet using wireless radio technology. This technology is a cost-effective solution for consumers in rural areas, emerging markets and areas where there is no fibre infrastructure, making FWA a key technology for bridging the digital divide.

SGT Solutions and RADWIN have successfully deployed several base stations that are equipped with dual carrier beam-forming technology, reducing interference and maximising data throughput for an improved user experience. A single base station can accommodate up to 128 subscribers and provide 90° coverage. A site equipped with four base stations can accommodate over 500 subscribers and provide 360° coverage. These base station sites can be easily installed on residential properties if there are no existing andsuitable sites in the areas of interest. SGT Solutions can also supply and install a backup power solution for these base station sites installed in residential properties, ensuring sufficient battery backup to maintain connectivity during load shedding or power failures. The consumers have the option to choose between packages with 30Mbps (Download) / 10Mbps (Upload) or 20Mbps (Download) / 10Mbps (Upload).

New base station sites are also scheduled to be deployed by SGT Solutions in other regions in South Africa. The customer premises equipment (CPE) includes a radio with an integrated antenna and a power over ethernet (POE) device. Installed on a pole outside the premises, the radio connects to the POE device using a single Cat5e cable, which simplifies deployment by carrying both power and data. To enable customers to connect to the internet, a wireless router is quickly deployed and configured by connecting it to the POE device. Customers can then connect to the router and access the internet once the provisioning team activates the service. This cost-effective and fast deployment technology will enable high-speed broadband internet connectivity for the residents in these areas, expanding internet access in rural and underserved areas. Residents will now have improved access to education, business opportunities, and skill development, empowering them to succeed in the modern world.

“SGT Solutions strongly advocate for broadband democratisation, aiming to provide reliable, high-speed internet access to everyone, especially underserved communities. This enables access to essential services like education, health care, public safety, and government services, helping close the digital divide and improve quality of life,” said Suraj Ramlall, General Manager of SGT Solutions.