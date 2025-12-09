SGT Solutions shines bright – wins Microchip FTS Diamond Award

From left: Dr Vincent Scholtz, CEO, SGT Solutions, and Gregory Lloyd, HoD FTS, SGT Solutions.

SGT Solutions, one of SA’s leading systems integrators, was announced as the recipient of the prestige Diamond Award at Microchip’s Frequency and Timing Systems (FTS) EMEA Channel Partner Conference in October 2025.

A Diamond award is the pinnacle accolade bestowed to a channel partner for sterling results. “The Diamond Award was a fitting recognition of the immense pressure the team successfully navigated. It was granted in acknowledgment of the company’s outstanding EMEA revenue achievements over the past year. Moreover, the award highlights the strong partnership between SGT and Microchip, reinforcing our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers.” highlights Suraj Ramlall, GM SGT Solutions.

The sterling success was derived from solutions with the flagship product TimeProvider 4500.

The TimeProvider 4500 builds upon the features of its predecessor, the TimeProvider 4100, and introduced new enhancements like using High-Accuracy Time Transfer Solution that provides the fantastic capability of sub-nanosecond time transfer up to 800km using long-haul optical networks along with:

The world’s first IEEE 1588 PTP Grandmaster with high-speed network interfaces.

Support for up to 25Gbps Ethernet (GbE) - options for 1GbE, 10GbE or 25GbE.

An innovative hardware platform that achieves time accuracy below one nanosecond.

The TimeProvider 4x00 series is a top-tier GrandMaster offering extensive port fanout for Packet-Based Timing, including legacy ports. The TimeProvider 4100 family provides a range of oscillators, expansion modules and operational modes. These modes, each with specific capabilities, allow the device to function as a:

Gateway clock

High-performance boundary clock

Enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC)

Virtual primary reference time clock (vPRTC – NEW architecture)

To further enhance this portfolio, Microchip have released the TimeProvider XT Extension with the following features:

The system allows you to migrate E1/T1/CC signal outputs to the TimeProvider 4100 Grandmaster while supporting all future protocols and standards

The frequency source for the TimeProvider XT extension system is a TimeProvider 4x00 Grandmaster with up to 200 framed E1, T1, DS1, CC, 2.048MHz and 1.544MHz outputs.

extension system is a Grandmaster with up to 200 framed E1, T1, DS1, CC, 2.048MHz and 1.544MHz outputs. All configurations, status monitoring and alarm reporting are done via the TimeProvider 4x00 Grandmaster.

Coherent Network PRTC (cnPRTC) Architecture

This new architecture prescribes:

Leveraging the existing optical network to avoid using expensive dark fibre.

Using dedicated lambda to transport time in the most rapid way to provide the utmost resiliency.

A redundant source of time based on ePRTC that can deliver 30ns performance and use a combination of Caesium clocks and GNSS as the source of time.

Offering East and West flows of time to provide a redundant path from source to endpoint.

Offering a chain of high-precision MD HPBCs that can meet the highest level of performance defined by T-BC Class D 5ns standards.

“It was truly rewarding to connect with colleagues across the EMEA region. Our conversations on emerging trends and technology developments proved highly productive, sparking valuable insights. What was impressive was again the commitment shown to bring in a younger team with high energy and commitment in moving technologies forward. Joining with confidence, contributing with expertise, and driving discussions forward with fresh enthusiasm. Their passion and thoughtful input gave us great confidence in a secure and promising future for the field of timing.” said Gregory Lloyd, HoD SGT Solutions.

SGT Solutions was born out of the Grintek Group in 1993 and has been part of the Saab South Africa group of companies since 2005, trading as Saab Grintek Technologies. It was acquired in 2019 by African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) and renamed SGT Solutions, with 74% black ownership and 39% black women ownership and was recently awarded B-BBEE Level 2 status.

For more information on the Microchip – FTS portfolio, please contact Gregory Lloyd on glloyd@sgtsolutions.co.za.