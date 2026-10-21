Shadow AI isn’t the problem, leadership’s response is: Netsurit at AI Expo Africa 2026

Dr Jan van Niekerk, Senior Vice-President of Data and AI Strategy.

Netsurit, which positions itself as a leading global managed services provider with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, will use AI Expo Africa 2026 to challenge a common assumption about AI adoption: that the biggest risk is employees using unapproved tools. Instead, the company argues, the real barrier to value is how leaders respond. Accountability, governance and measurable business outcomes are what turn AI investments into lasting value.

Netsurit will exhibit at booth S18 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 28-29 October.

Leading the conversation is Dr Jan van Niekerk, Senior Vice-President of Data and AI Strategy, speaking at 2pm on 28 October on “Shadow AI is not the problem. Your response to it is”.

The topic reflects a widening gap between how people work and what organisations provide. The session will explore how clear accountability, safeguards and access to approved tools can protect information while supporting employees.

AI Expo Africa is an enterprise artificial intelligence and intelligent automation trade show and conference. It brings together business leaders, enterprise buyers, technology providers, investors and AI practitioners from across Africa and internationally to explore how these technologies can be applied in business and government. The event combines an exhibition with conference sessions, technology demonstrations, case studies and skills workshops.

Netsurit will bring a practical business perspective to these discussions, focusing on the decisions required to move AI initiatives into everyday operations and deliver measurable results.

For organisations planning their next AI investment, those decisions include selecting suitable business processes, preparing data, establishing accountability and equipping employees to work effectively with the technology.

“The most consequential AI decisions are management decisions: which work should change, who is accountable for the outcome and how success will be measured,” said Van Niekerk. “When those questions remain unanswered, even a technically impressive project can struggle to deliver value. Leaders need to give the operating model as much attention as the technology.”

Delegates are invited to play a round of roulette at booth S18 and meet the Netsurit team to discuss AI priorities, implementation challenges and opportunities for intelligent automation. Conversations will focus on identifying useful applications, assessing readiness and mapping a clear path from first use case to reliable deployment. The aim is to take the gamble out of AI.

“Start with a process you understand and an outcome you can measure,” Van Niekerk said. “Then examine the data, controls and human judgment that process depends on. That gives you a stronger basis for deciding where AI can help and what needs to be in place before you deploy it.”

To grab a coffee with Van Niekerk or arrange a conversation with the team, book a meeting here.