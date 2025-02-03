Shaping the future of printing and bold steps towards 2025

Marc Pillay, CEO, Konica Minolta South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

The printing industry stands at the height of transformative evolution, a reality that promises to redefine the landscape in 2025 and beyond. Despite the digital era’s relentless pace, print has not just survived...

Marc Pillay, CEO at Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA), briefly captures this shift: “Print has not just survived, it’s in a transformative phase in ways we’ve never seen before.” This transformation is not merely about technology but about how print reclaims its role as a dynamic, indispensable medium.

In a world crowded with digital noise, print offers a unique opportunity for brands to create tactile, meaningful connections. It has evolved from being a static medium to becoming a versatile tool for creativity, personalisation and giving shape to ideas, according to Pillay.

2025: A year of innovation and opportunity

The year 2025 is set to be a pivotal time for business seeking to differentiate themselves; print is emerging as a medium that offers more than just ink on paper. From high quality textures to personalised content, the possibilities are endless. Pillay explains: “Modern print technology enables brands to craft high-impact materials that resonate deeply with their audiences.”

Leading industry innovators such as Konica Minolta South Africa are driving this transformation by offering advanced solutions that seamlessly integrate digital and print. This approach ensures that print continues to serve as a vital complement to modern business strategies.

Pillay believes the following trends are poised to redefine the industry:

Digitisation and workflow optimisation: The shift from paper-heavy processes to digital workflows is not about eliminating print but enhancing its integration into modern operations. Print companies’ document management solutions add tangible value by streamlining workflows and improving efficiencies. Cyber security as a pillar: With increasing reliance on connected devices, cyber security has become non-negotiable. There are robust security measures on modern print devices, ensuring that sensitive data remains safeguarded. Sustainability as a strategic imperative: Sustainability will remain a cornerstone of business strategies. In 2025, businesses will increasingly prioritise sustainability by adopting solutions that not only reduce their carbon footprint but also align with their environmental goals. Through carbon-neutral initiatives and eco-conscious manufacturing processes, companies such as Konica Minolta are helping clients make mindful choices that support a more sustainable future. Sector-specific customisation: Industries such as finance, legal, medical and manufacturing require tailored solutions that drive measurable value. Innovation and bespoke tools are required to meet these unique needs. Strategic collaborations are important “Collaboration allows us to expand our capabilities and deliver more integrated and comprehensive solutions tailored to our clients’ needs,” Pillay adds Adopting advanced technologies: The rise of 3D printing exemplifies how technology can unlock new revenue streams and applications across industries. Innovative print companies continue to explore these technologies, ensuring they remain ahead of the curve. Customer-centric innovation: Innovation remains at the heart of the print industry. From AI-powered WhatsApp bots to metadata-enriched PDFs, our solutions simplify complex workflows and create tangible value for clients. “By leveraging data-driven insights, we are able to anticipate client’s needs and provide customised solutions that deliver impactful results,” explains Pillay. Bridging the digital and physical divide: While many industries embrace digitisation, some sectors, such as finance and legal, remain reliant on paper for compliance. Print companies are able to bridge this divide by offering solutions that cater to both worlds, reinforcing print’s role in an increasingly digital ecosystem.

Industry leaders such as KMSA are shaping the future of printing through bold innovation, strategic collaboration and an unwavering focus on customer needs. By embracing trends like digitisation, sustainability and sector-specific solutions, they are not merely responding to the future – they are defining it.

Pillay concludes: “The key to success lies in the seamless integration of print and digital strategies. Together, these mediums unlock unparalleled opportunities for growth, engagement and innovation.