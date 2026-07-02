Share your perspective on data trust and AI readiness in Africa

How prepared is your organisation for trusted AI? Share your insights in the Africa Data Trust and AI Readiness Survey.

As organisations accelerate AI adoption, they face growing pressure to ensure their data is accurate, secure, well governed and recoverable. How prepared are African organisations to meet these demands?

To answer that question, ITWeb, in partnership with Veeam, is conducting the 2026 Data Trust and AI Readiness Survey and is inviting IT decision-makers, data and cyber security professionals across Africa to participate.

The five-minute survey explores how organisations are addressing key challenges, including:

Data governance and visibility

Recovery confidence and cyber resilience

Data protection and recoverability

Readiness to support AI initiatives with trusted data

Investment priorities for data resilience

Help build Africa's benchmark

The survey findings will form the basis of the 2026 ITWeb/Veeam Data Trust and AI Readiness Report, providing valuable benchmarks on how organisations across the continent are preparing for an AI-driven future.

By participating, you will:

Help shape one of Africa's most comprehensive studies on data trust and AI readiness.

Receive early access to the research findings.

Be entered into a draw to win a Takealot or Amazon voucher worth R5 000 (USD300).

If you are responsible for data, cyber security, infrastructure, governance or AI strategy, your perspective is an important part of the picture.

Complete the survey here.

The survey closes on 24 July and the report will be published on ITWeb later this year.