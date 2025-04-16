Shawn Heyns appointed product support engineer to strengthen Kyocera’s tech support

Shawn Heyns. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA)

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) is expanding its support capabilities with a stronger focus on technical excellence, customer-centric solutions and production product innovation. As part of this drive, the company has appointed Shawn Heyns as Product Support Engineer. He is an industry veteran who brings deep experience and a hands-on, solutions-driven mindset to the role.

Heyns began his career in the printing industry in 2003 and has spent more than two decades developing a reputation for problem-solving, innovation and customer-focused service. His path has taken him from his early days at OEP to a notable 12-year tenure at Altron Document Solutions, where he rose through the ranks from Production Colour Engineer to National Technical Specialist, and finally to National Product Manager in 2017 – a role he held for six years.

Now stepping into his first role at Kyocera, Heyns is responsible for providing advanced product support, overseeing device localisation and working closely with partners and field service engineers to ensure technical excellence. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Kyocera expands its footprint in the production print space.

“I’m excited to share my technical expertise and help grow a company that has stepped into the production space,” says Heyns. “My goal is to make a difference in the technical side of Kyocera, make it even more customer-focused and to help grow the production product offering to its full potential.”

Heyns is known for his ability to think outside the box, solve complex challenges and ensure that clients feel seen and supported. He has worked with leading print industry clients including Print on Demand (POD), House of Print (HOP), Lebone Litho Printers and Ren-Form, and believes in building trust through respectful and transparent communication.

His professional credentials include certifications in solar and gas installation, Excel data analysis and hardware integration – alongside practical experience in Kyocera hardware solutions.

“Becoming a Product Manager without formal qualifications and doing it purely through hard work is something I’m proud of,” he adds. “It taught me that you’re never too old to learn, and that commitment and a growth mindset can take you anywhere.”

In his spare time, Heyns enjoys hunting, fishing and hosting braais with friends and family – a reflection of his grounded, people-first approach to life and work.

With a passion for innovation and a drive to deliver meaningful support, Heyns is set to play a key role in Kyocera’s next phase of technical growth.