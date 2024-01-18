Sheryl Sandberg bids farewell to Meta after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg leaves Meta after 14 years.

Former Meta COO, Sheryl Sandberg, has announced her imminent departure from the company after a 14-year tenure.

In a Facebook post, Sandberg revealed she will remain on as an advisor while stepping down from her active role in the company’s board.

A graduate of Harvard University where she studied a BA in Economics, Sandberg joined Meta in March 2008 where she worked as COO until September 2022; and currently serves as a member of the board until May where she will not stand for re-election.

“Under Mark's (Zuckerberg) leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away,” says Sandberg.

“Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams.

“Serving as Facebook’s – and then Meta's – COO for 14-and-a-half years and a board member for 12 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad.

“I will always be grateful to my colleagues and teammates at Meta for all the years of working side by side and all they taught me. And I am particularly grateful to my fellow Meta board members for their lasting friendships, the guidance they provided me for so many years, and their stewardship of products that mean so much to people all over the world.”

Before Meta, Sandberg worked for Google as the VP for global online sales and operations. She also worked as chief of staff for the US Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton.

Beyond Meta, Sandberg is the founder of non-profit organisation Lean In and is also an author of two bestselling books.

Commenting on the post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg extended gratitude to Sandberg for her pivotal role in the company's success and said he looks forward to their collaboration in the next chapter.

“Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years,” he says.