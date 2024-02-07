Shipsy announces launch of its solutions on AWS Marketplace

Shipsy empowers shippers and logistics companies.

Shipsy, which positions itself as a leading global SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, recently announced it has launched its solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The solutions listed on AWS Marketplace cater to critical logistics use cases like transportation management, route optimisation and planning, first-mile pickup, mid-mile, last-mile delivery, multi-courier management, on-demand delivery management and international logistics.

“Our listing in the AWS Marketplace is a reflection of years of seamless collaboration and partnership. We are thrilled about our successful integration and that AWS customers can now easily and quickly access our solutions,” said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipsy.

Shipsy is empowering shippers and logistics companies to reduce freight costs, gain end-to-end shipment visibility and automate manual processes. Its product lines cater to international and domestic logistics, and are valued by 200+ enterprises across the globe.

Gartner recognises Shipsy as a “Notable Vendor, Magic Quadrant for TMS”. Shipsy has earned 30 “leader” badges in G2’s Winter 2024 Report under critical categories like transportation management systems, supply chain visibility, shipping, route planning, last mile delivery and 3PL across EMEA, India and APAC.

To learn more, please visit AWS Marketplace here.

