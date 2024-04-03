Shipsy recognised as niche player in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems

TMS solutions are used for the physical transportation of goods across the supply chain.

Shipsy, which positions itself as a leading global logistics orchestration and execution platform, has been recognised as a niche player in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems (TMS).

“TMS solutions are utilised by companies of differing sizes, operational complexity, industries and geographic locations. TMS solutions are utilised to plan and execute the physical transport of goods across the supply chain. They provide a company with the ability to manage the entire transportation life cycle of an order or shipment.”

Today, enterprises across industries find themselves juggling between increasingly complex supply chain operations, rapidly evolving customer demands and growing costs. To manage these, supply chain leaders across the globe are leveraging advanced tools and technology to improve transportation and drive profitability, productivity, transparency and sustainability.

“TMS solutions enable a company to have tighter control of their transportation operations, optimise costs, improve efficiencies and have improved visibility into the movement of goods,” highlights Gartner in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS.

“We are honoured with our recognition in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems. At Shipsy, we are constantly innovating and striving to ensure businesses across the globe can quickly realise their true potential in terms of growth, sustainability, customer experience and profitability by weaving AI, real-time analytics and automation into their everyday transportation operations,” said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder at Shipsy.

Today, more than 275 enterprise customers across the logistics, retail, manufacturing and automotive industries are leveraging Shipsy’s AI-powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform. Shipsy had drastically enhanced its global presence by establishing regional HQs in the Netherlands, UAE, KSA and Indonesia.

Shipsy is laser focused on developing cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that include AI co-pilot LIA (logistics intelligent assistant), intelligent route optimisation, AI-driven allocation engine, advanced analytics, automated multi-carrier management, freight procurement and more.

To get an expert overview of the TMS industry, access the complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems here and learn how Shipsy is recognised for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 27 March 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.