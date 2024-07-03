Shoprite adds e-commerce feature for bulk-buying customers

Shoprite launches online shopping and bulk delivery service for spazas and small businesses.

The Shoprite Group’s Cash & Carry arm has ventured into e-commerce, targeting spaza shops and small businesses.

In a statement, the retail group says the portal allows bulk-buying customers to browse and purchase a wide range of goods through a fully-automated online shopping system, with free delivery within a 50km radius.

According to Shoprite, among the obstacles spaza shops and smaller retail businesses often face are high transportation and fuel costs, difficulties in meeting demand within the informal sector, as well as overstocking, which can result in high carrying costs, increased risk of theft and cash flow challenges.

“We are committed to supporting small businesses by providing innovative solutions to the specific problems these enterprises face,” says Mark Cotton, head of B2B e-commerce at the Shoprite Group.

“The new Cash & Carry digital platform provides customers with reliable and visible stock access and delivery services that eliminate the need to store excess inventory, frees up much-needed cash flow, and gives business owners more time on the shop floor to focus on their customers and business growth.”

In addition, Shoprite says the new system streamlines the purchasing and fulfilment process for Cash & Carry’s in-store traders, allowing them to log in, access customer and product information, build and fulfil orders more efficiently. Orders can be saved for future use.

Multiple online and in-store payment options – including credit and debit cards, EFT, store credit, cash upon collection and Shoprite’s Money Market Account – have been enabled.