Shoprite Foundation brings robotics to SA schools with R3m investment

Maude Modise, managing trustee of the Shoprite Foundation.

In a bid to bridge SA's critical skills gap, the Shoprite Foundation has invested over R3 million in the development of two robotics labs.

According to the foundation, these “state-of-the-art labs at Cingani High School and Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, Eastern Cape are giving Grades 8 and 9 learners hands-on experience in robotics, coding and digital literacy – critical skills for a rapidly evolving job market".

“Technology has the ability to transform lives. By investing in technology education, the Shoprite Foundation is supporting a future where young people have the necessary skills and opportunities to succeed in a world where demand continues to grow for roles such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning specialists, as well as robotics engineers,” said Maude Modise, managing trustee of the foundation.

Ongama Galele from Cingani High School showing Reginah Mhaule, deputy minister of basic education, and Maude Modise the ropes.

She added that the introduction of two labs marks an exciting step towards broadening access to robotics in schools and communities across SA. Modise said through this investment, the foundation aims to equip youth with core competencies such as analytical thinking, cognitive abilities, resilience, teamwork and collaboration.

Learners that participate in the robotics lab curriculum will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognised certifications, which they can add to their resumes before entering higher education or the workforce.

“Watching young learners experiment with robotics and eventually master practical, future-orientated skills is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work we do at the Shoprite Foundation. It is also essential to enable the professional development of our educators, who are at the heart of this project’s success,” said Modise.

Twenty-five teachers from Cingani and Soqhayisa schools have completed extensive training in robotics and coding, blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on practise. Modise said the training emphasised critical skills like problem-solving, creativity and critical thinking. “Evaluations were done through practical projects and quizzes, ensuring educators are equipped to teach these subjects effectively.”

She added that the launch of the robotics labs in Motherwell, supported by Sifiso Edtech, follows the successful roll-out two of robotics labs in KwaZulu-Natal in January 2024 and which supports thousands of high school learners.