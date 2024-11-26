Shoprite Group completes POS rollout ahead of Black Friday

A customer is served at a newly rolled out point-of-sale system in Checkers Hyper.

The Shoprite Group has completed what it describes as its largest-ever point-of-sale (POS) system implementation at 29 191 till points across South Africa.

In a statement, the retailer said it implemented a new POS system “to enable seamless, integrated shopping across digital and in-store channels.”

The POS system is developed by GK Software and, according to the retailer, enables quicker adoption of new technologies and integrates all store processes into a unified, efficient platform.

The bulk of the rollout was completed within five months, and 2 450 Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, LiquorShop, Little Me, Checkers Outdoor and Petshop Science stores are now live on the new POS system.

It took over 58 000 hours to transition to the new system, including the seamless conversion of 43 stores in a single day and the overnight upgrade of 631 checkout lanes at its peak.

As part of the rollout, the project created 130 additional contract positions and provided in-store skills training for nearly 40 000 employees.

According to Shoprite, the new system improves cashier efficiency and transaction speed because of larger, colour-coded screens and an intuitive user interface. It also features a new cash management system for improved financial oversight and reporting, and enables refund processing directly at the POS.

The streamlined cash-up process is now 60% faster, enabling employees to conclude the trading day more efficiently and leave stores earlier to return home, it added.

The South African rollout has been completed ahead of the peak 2024 retail period, including Black Friday and the festive season. The retailer confirmed that the rollout for stores situated in the rest of Africa will commence early 2025.

“The implementation of the new POS system is a game-changer for us,” said Chris Shortt, CTO at the Group. “It not only enhances our operational efficiency but also significantly improves the shopping experience for our customers. This project underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of retail technology.”