Short PC refresh cycles, out of control e-waste, put environment at risk

Kwirirai Rukowo, Managing Executive of Qrent: Africa & Middle East. (Image: Supplied)

According to the latest 2024 Global E-Waste Monitor by the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the world generated a record 62 billion kilograms of electronic waste, or e-waste, in 2022. This is equivalent to 7.8kg per capita per year and up 82% from 2010. As one of the world’s fastest growing waste streams, e-waste generation is projected to reach 82 million metric tons by 2030. Equally worrying, only 22.3% of this was documented as formally collected and recycled in an environmentally sound manner in 2022.

This situation cannot be allowed to continue to spiral out of control, says Kwirirai Rukowo, Managing Executive of Qrent: Africa & Middle East, which positions itself as a leading refurbisher and supplier of IT hardware.

Rukowo points to environmentally unsound manufacturing practices, short replacement cycles in enterprises and a lack of effective, formalised e-waste management strategies as factors exacerbating the e-waste crisis.

“The environmental consequences of constantly producing new devices and disposing of electronic devices is putting immense pressure on our environment,” he says.

Every new device produced – whether it’s a smartphone, laptop or server – requires vast amounts of raw materials, energy and water. According to a study by the United Nations, the production of a single computer and monitor can require up to 240kg of fossil fuels, 22kg of chemicals and 1.5 tons of water.

A single new laptop is responsible for approximately 300kg of CO2 emissions during production. When multiplied by the millions of devices produced annually, the result is a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.

Additionally, mining for rare earth minerals, essential for manufacturing electronic components, leads to deforestation, soil degradation and water contamination in regions around the globe.

Changing mindsets

In the face of these grim statistics, businesses and consumers alike are starting to realise the need to change their technology purchasing practices, Rukowo says.

“We are starting to see firsthand how mindsets are shifting. When we launched our business 21 years ago, refurbished devices were viewed with caution. Many people feared these were ‘second grade’ machines, and did not consider them as a first choice. But over the years, organisations have started to realise that these devices perform like new ones, with the added benefit of being more environmentally friendly,” he says.

“More and more companies are realising that they do not need brand new devices to maintain peak performance. Refurbished IT hardware offers the same reliability and longevity, but with a much smaller environmental impact and a lower price point.”

As businesses adopt sustainability targets, partnering with IT providers who offer refurbished equipment has become an effective strategy to reduce their carbon footprints. The use of refurbished equipment aligns with corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals, making it a win-win situation for both the company and the planet, he notes.

“In a circular economy, we must think about the entire life cycle of every product,” continues Rukowo. “By opting for refurbishment, we are able to give technology a second life while helping our clients meet their sustainability commitments.”

With the ongoing environmental crisis and the rising need for more sustainable business practices, the future of IT lies in refurbished devices. Refurbished IT offers a smart and eco-conscious alternative. As companies strive to meet their environmental goals, adopting refurbished technology will play a crucial role in reducing the industry's overall carbon footprint.

“The tech world is changing, and it’s clear that refurbished IT is not just a trend – it’s the future,” concludes Rukowo. “By choosing refurbished IT, companies can be a part of the solution to the global e-waste challenge, all while benefiting from cost-effective and high-performing technology solutions.”