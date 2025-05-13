Showcasing strategic cyber security partnership at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Solid8 is transitioning former Skybox users to AlgoSec’s platform.

Solid8 Technologies, which positions itself as a leading high-touch, value-adding cyber security distributor based in South Africa, is proud to announce its joint presence with global cyber security innovator AlgoSec at the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2025, taking place in Sandton. This year’s summit carries added significance for Solid8 and AlgoSec as they present their newly formed partnership – a strategic alliance forged in response to the unexpected closure of Skybox Security earlier this year.

As part of this collaboration, Solid8 has taken the lead in transitioning former Skybox users to AlgoSec’s industry-leading platform, which offers deep visibility, intelligent automation and enhanced control across hybrid and multicloud networks.

Today, leading CISOs strive to bring cloud and data centre security teams together, recognising that applications are increasingly interconnected across multiple clouds and data centres. This complexity demands a platform that provides holistic coverage across their entire estate. The AlgoSec Horizon platform is purpose-built to address this critical challenge. Together, the two companies are providing a stable and future-proof cyber security foundation for enterprises navigating the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

“We are geared and ready for the market and are thrilled to be onboarded as the dedicated AlgoSec team with pre-sales, sales, channel and technical support, in step with our customers’ and partners’ needs,” says Simone Santana, CEO of Solid8 Technologies and now Regional Sales Director for AlgoSec. “AlgoSec’s technology platform is truly prioritising risk from the business context, and brings together your infrastructure, security policies and the applications that run your business – and we’re proud to showcase this relationship at the ITWeb Security Summit.”

AlgoSec’s suite of products enables enterprises to automate and orchestrate security policy management across firewalls, cloud security controls and hybrid network environments, ensuring secure application connectivity across hybrid environments. This empowers security teams to reduce risk, ensure compliance and significantly cut down on operational overhead. AlgoSec’s recently released 2025 State of Network Security Report shares key findings that highlights zero-trust and SASE are gaining momentum and how AI and automation are reshaping security. The company's inclusion in Solid8’s portfolio marks a major step forward in the South African cyber security market, offering both government and private sector organisations a powerful solution at a critical time.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Seamless migration services: Solid8 and AlgoSec have engineered a smooth transition process for organisations previously dependent on Skybox, ensuring no loss of critical data or security posture.

Solid8 and AlgoSec have engineered a smooth transition process for organisations previously dependent on Skybox, ensuring no loss of critical data or security posture. Enhanced support structure: Local expertise provided by Solid8, backed by AlgoSec’s global technical support teams, guarantees responsive and contextual support for African enterprises.

Local expertise provided by Solid8, backed by AlgoSec’s global technical support teams, guarantees responsive and contextual support for African enterprises. Custom integration capabilities: Tailored configurations and implementation services address the unique infrastructure and compliance requirements of businesses operating in South Africa and the greater African region.

Tailored configurations and implementation services address the unique infrastructure and compliance requirements of businesses operating in South Africa and the greater African region. Innovation at the summit: Attendees at the ITWeb Security Summit will have the opportunity to engage directly with experts from both companies, receive hands-on demos and explore how AlgoSec’s platform integrates with existing security ecosystems.

ITWeb Security Summit 2025, taking place in Sandton from June 3-4, is one of Africa’s premier cyber security events, bringing together thought leaders, decision-makers and top-tier solution providers from across the globe. The summit addresses the most pressing cyber threats, compliance challenges and risk management strategies faced by modern enterprises. Solid8 and AlgoSec’s shared booth will be a key destination for CISOs, IT leaders and analysts looking for proactive and proven answers.

Solid8 invites current and prospective clients, partners and media representatives to visit their booth for a live experience of AlgoSec’s automation capabilities, talk one on one with security experts and learn more about how this strategic alliance is redefining what proactive cyber security looks like in 2025 and beyond.

About Solid8

Solid8 is a cyber security advisory and solutions provider based in South Africa, offering governance, risk and compliance, cloud security and network visibility services tailored to the African enterprise market. With a team of seasoned professionals and strategic partnerships across the globe, Solid8 is trusted by both public and private sector organisations to deliver actionable insights and effective security solutions.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec enables organisations to manage security at the speed of business. The company’s solutions automate and orchestrate security policy management across on-premises firewalls and cloud security controls, ensuring businesses remain agile, secure and compliant. Trusted by more than 1 800 of the world’s leading organisations, AlgoSec has established itself as a key player in network security management.

To learn more about AlgoSec, contact info@solid8.co.za.