Siemens Mobility appoints CEO for SA

Florian Kellenberger, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

Siemens Mobility, the transport-focused subsidiary of Siemens AG, has appointed Florian Kellenberger as CEO of its South African operations.

The leadership change comes as the company says it seeks to scale its digital and sustainable rail infrastructure across the region.

Kellenberger, a 23-year veteran of the Siemens Group, most recently served as head of operations for rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility in Germany. In that role, he oversaw manufacturing, logistics and digital transformation for a workforce of over 1 200 employees across three sites.

As CEO, Kellenberger will be tasked with strengthening local operational capabilities and securing partnerships with both public and private sector stakeholders, with a focus on "future-ready" transport solutions – specifically intelligent infrastructure that uses data to increase asset value and improve passenger experience.

His appointment is expected to accelerate Siemens’ local deployment of industrial AI and cloud-based software solutions, which the company uses to optimise rolling stock and rail electrification, according to Siemens Mobility.

Léon Soulier, CEO of Turnkey and Middle East Africa at Siemens Mobility, noted that Kellenberger’s background in "complex operational environments" is critical as the local transport sector undergoes significant digital evolution.

Prior to his current role, Kellenberger held senior positions within Digital Industries, where he focused on industrial automation and software; Siemens Advanta, in which he specialised in strategic and operations consulting; and Siemens Real Estate, where he managed organisational development.

Siemens Mobility remains a dominant player in the global transport market, reporting €12.4 billion in revenue for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s South African portfolio continues to focus on turnkey systems, including rail automation and electrification.