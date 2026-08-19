Sigfox 0G network powers SA's first nationwide proactive fire-risk ecosystem

HEATWATCH is a connected fire-risk ecosystem developed by Fidelity SecureFire.

Sigfox South Africa, the nationwide 0G network, is the connectivity backbone for HEATWATCH, a connected fire-risk ecosystem developed by Fidelity SecureFire. At the centre of the solution is the intelligent HeatWatch Sensor Sticker, designed to identify abnormal temperature increases and transmit critical alerts before a potential fire escalates.

Developed and launched by Fidelity SecureFire, HEATWATCH combines specialist fire-risk monitoring and response capability with Sigfox South Africa's national low-power IoT connectivity. The launch highlights the role of reliable, purpose-built connectivity in helping organisations move from fire detection to fire prevention. HEATWATCH is available to the public through Fidelity SecureFire

As the adoption of solar installations, inverters, battery storage systems and other high-value electrical equipment continues to grow, so does the need for an early-warning layer that can operate independently of Wi-Fi, fixed internet access or high-power infrastructure. The HeatWatch Sensor Sticker continuously monitors the surface temperature of the asset it protects. When a predefined threshold is exceeded, it sends an alert over the Sigfox network directly to Fidelity SecureFire's monitoring platform.

The asset owner is notified immediately, while Fidelity SecureFire's 24/7 National Command Centre manages escalation and co-ordinates an appropriate response. Where the protected asset falls within Fidelity SecureFire's designated response footprint, trained fire response teams can be dispatched, converting a small piece of data into timely, potentially loss-preventing action.

"This partnership is exactly what our network was built for," says Gregory Rood, CEO of Sigfox South Africa. "Reliably moving small but critical pieces of information over long distances while using very little power is where the Sigfox 0G network excels. When lives may be at risk or significant asset damage is possible, dependable connectivity becomes essential. Together with Fidelity SecureFire, we are helping shift fire protection from responding to incidents to preventing them before significant damage occurs."

The Sigfox 0G network is particularly suited to solutions such as HEATWATCH because it is designed to transmit small, essential data messages using very little power. Its wide national reach, low-energy operation and independence from a customer's internet connection make it an effective backbone for sensors that need to remain active for long periods and communicate when it matters most.

With a guaranteed two-year battery life and no complex wiring required, the HeatWatch Sensor Sticker can be rapidly deployed across residential, commercial and industrial environments. It is designed to monitor high-risk and high-value assets including inverter systems, battery banks, generators, electrical distribution boards, server rooms and other mission-critical equipment.

The significance of the launch extends beyond a single product or partner. The collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship, with Fidelity among Sigfox South Africa's founding investors. HEATWATCH provides a strong local example of what becomes possible when sector expertise, professional monitoring and response capability are connected through a dependable national 0G network.

"Technology is only valuable when it delivers action," says Wahl Bartmann, Group Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Services Group. "The fire industry has traditionally focused on what happens after a fire starts. We believe the future lies in identifying risk before an incident occurs. HEATWATCH is more than a sensor. It is a connected prevention ecosystem that combines predictive technology with South Africa's largest private fire response capability. That means we can help customers act before a small risk becomes a devastating loss. For our customers, that translates into less damage, less downtime and greater peace of mind."

HEATWATCH is available from R977 including VAT as a once-off purchase, with professional monitoring included. Physical fire response is provided where the protected asset falls within Fidelity SecureFire's designated response footprint. The HeatWatch Sensor Sticker is available to existing and new Fidelity SecureFire customers and can be self-installed using the supplied guide or professionally installed by Fidelity SecureFire technicians.

For Sigfox South Africa, the launch is an important proof point for the country's growing IOT ecosystem: meaningful digital transformation does not always require large volumes of data. In many high-consequence environments, the greatest value lies in getting one critical signal through reliably, early enough for someone to act.

Follow Sigfox on LinkedIn for ongoing IOT insights: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sigfoxsa