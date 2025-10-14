Sigma expands global partner network with Intellinexus as new regional partner in Africa

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as African businesses increasingly adopt cloud-native tools to navigate economic complexities.

In a significant milestone for data analytics innovation across the African continent, Intellinexus, South Africa's leading data advisory and cloud solutions provider, has formed a partnership with Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform write-back capabilities.

This partnership positions Intellinexus to deliver Sigma's powerful warehouse-native platform to enterprises seeking to unlock deeper insights from their data stacks.

Known for its spreadsheet-like interface that unites data, AI, and workflows in one governed place, Sigma selects partners based on their proven expertise in modern cloud architectures. As a Sigma partner, Intellinexus will resell, implement, and support Sigma solutions across the region, tailoring deployments to meet the unique needs of African businesses in sectors such as finance, retail, and public services.

The collaboration builds on Intellinexus's established leadership in the Snowflake ecosystem. Intellinexus has been instrumental in helping organisations migrate to and optimise Snowflake's cloud data platform. Sigma's native integration with cloud data platforms such as Snowflake ensures seamless connectivity, allowing users to query live data without the need for ETL processes or data duplication.

Additionally, Sigma's writeback feature enables users to update data directly within a controlled environment, ensuring data integrity and governance while streamlining workflows. This synergy amplifies the value for Snowflake clients, who can now leverage Sigma's AI-driven enrichment tools and collaborative workflows directly within their existing environments.

"The region stands to gain immensely from Sigma's entry into our ecosystem through this partnership," said Intellinexus CEO Zimkhita Buwa. "By combining Sigma's intuitive analytics with Snowflake's scalable data warehousing, we're empowering African enterprises to move from data silos to actionable intelligence faster than ever. This isn't just about technology, it's about accelerating business growth and fostering data literacy across the continent."

Adds Justin Thomas, Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships at Sigma, “Every organisation deserves the ability to explore real-time data and share insights that drive smarter decisions. Partnering with Intellinexus allows us to bring Sigma’s governed analytics platform to African businesses in a way that truly empowers teams and creates measurable impact.”

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as African businesses increasingly adopt cloud-native tools to navigate economic complexities. Intellinexus, which also specialises in integrations with platforms like Matillion and Fivetran, will offer end-to-end services including Sigma custom dashboard development, training, and ongoing optimisation. Early adopters can expect reduced time-to-insight, enhanced governance, and cost efficiencies through Sigma's embedded metrics and real-time collaboration features.

As data volumes continue to surge, the Intellinexus-Sigma partnership underscores a broader trend: the convergence of data platforms and analytics tools to create more agile, insight-driven organisations. For Snowflake clients, this means a more robust ecosystem where analytics are as flexible as spreadsheets but powered by enterprise-grade security and scalability.