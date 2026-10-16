Silicon Overdrive, AWS AI streamline cloud migration

Rodney de Koch

Cloud migration can prove complex and costly, and may even fail, often because discovery is incomplete and manual. Cost, time and downtime are also among the reasons for migration failure. However, generative and agentic AI can help overcome these challenges to accelerate cloud migration and support business modernisation.

This is according to experts speaking at a Silicon Overdrive and AWS webinar, presented in partnership with ITWeb.

They noted that cloud migration, once seen as a major undertaking reserved for organisations with large budgets, specialist teams and significant time to spare, is being transformed by generative and agentic AI.

Digital transformation executive Rodney de Koch said generative and agentic AI were helping organisations to streamline the discovery, assessment and planning stages of cloud migration, and reducing the manual effort, cost and complexity traditionally associated with migration.

De Koch outlined how AWS Transform's cloud migration service uses agentic AI to automate discovery, planning, code translation and modernisation. “Agentic AI turns months of guesswork into days of evidence,” he said. “It enables automated discovery, planning, code translation from legacy environments 10 times faster, and workload modernisation. The 90-day de-risked roadmap with AWS Transform slashes discovery time by up to 50%, and enables up to 40% cost avoidance and 70% less downtime.”

Henri Zietsman, business development manager at Silicon Overdrive, noted that Silicon Overdrive is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and has the AWS AI Competency, positioning the company to help customers migrate effectively and build foundations for harnessing AI.

Christian Schuit

“For customers, this means we have expertise and access to funding that can enable cost reductions on the cloud and help them remove technical debt. We leverage AI agents to be faster, more efficient and more competitive, and help organisations assess what AWS AI models best suit their use cases. AWS has over 230 services to remove the heavy lifting, and AWS Bedrock has over 100 LLMs. This matters, because you can reduce your costs by choosing the right model for each job. We help you assess which model is ideal for you.”

He added that Silicon Overdrive is also an AWS Compliance and Security Partner: “We have all the tools to help customers stay compliant,” he said.

Christian Schuit, CTO at TruID, elaborated on TruID’s move to AWS and ongoing use of agentic AI to modernise its services. He said: “The first thing we did was build the agents, design and run our terraform, and deploy agents to write the code. There are strict guardrails in place, and humans handle decisions and escalations. Our decision to move to AWS was very strongly motivated by the benefits that AWS and Silicon Overdrive bring to the table. The funding programmes, the assistance, the knowledge and the close relationships were key to our successful migration.”