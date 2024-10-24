Simplifying cloud operations: BBD launches new BBD Cloud Solutions offering

Please add a caption.

BBD, which positions itself as a global leader in software solutions and digital transformation, proudly announces the launch of BBD Cloud Solutions, a new, centralised home for cloud expertise and services within BBD’s solutions offering. This business unit is dedicated to providing expert cloud solutions, tailored strategies and comprehensive managed services. Designed to help businesses achieve their full potential, BBD Cloud Solutions offers a robust portfolio of cloud offerings that drive growth, efficiency and innovation.

“Our goal with BBD Cloud Solutions is to take the complexity out of cloud solutions and to help organisations maximise the role that cloud can play in achieving their business goals,” said Werner de Jager, Head of BBD Cloud Solutions. “With the right cloud solutions, companies can unlock new opportunities, improve efficiency and remain competitive in today’s digital-first economy.”

BBD Cloud’s Managed Services packages

BBD Cloud Solutions’ Managed Services are built to remove the operational burden from in-house teams, ensuring that businesses can thrive without worrying about the intricacies of cloud infrastructure management, while having the peace of mind that their cloud is running optimally. From ongoing monitoring and observability to incident response and cost optimisation through FinOps, BBD Cloud Solutions’ services are designed to keep cloud environments running smoothly, securely and efficiently.

“The idea behind our managed services packages is to relieve clients of as much of their responsibilities in Shared Responsibility Model as they would want to,” De Jager explained. “With onboarding onto our services taking only 30 minutes, we make it simple for clients to shift their focus away from operational tasks and towards achieving their business goals.”

BBD Cloud Solutions’ comprehensive Managed Services offerings are broken down into three tiers:

Core Package: Provides essential monitoring and alerting tools, including standard metrics and thresholds, compute and network performance monitoring, and governance management. This package is perfect for businesses looking to rapidly establish a baseline of how their environment compares to best practices and where to focus their operational efforts.

Advanced Package: Offers everything in the Core package, plus proactive support, optimisation and FinOps. This offering includes management of many more of the operational tasks such as backups, patching, cost, right-sizing, networking, security, as well as annual Well-Architected Reviews on workloads. This package can be seen as co-management of your environment and there is also an option to focus on ongoing migrations and modernisation.

Signature Package: This package includes all services from the Advanced package and makes them fully managed. In this package, customers have dedicated project and technical account managers as well as 24/7 support. This means that the environment is fully managed on behalf of the customer based on the parameters defined. Included in this is operations/maintenance and new deployments via custom-developed infrastructure-as-code (IaC).

Supplementing in-house skills

BBD Cloud Solutions is committed to enhancing its clients’ capabilities by complementing their in-house expertise. “We view ourselves as an extension of our clients' teams,” De Jager said. “Our managed services are not just about taking over tasks but about empowering teams with the right tools and knowledge to maximise efficiency.” Whether clients need specific support or fully outsourced cloud management, BBD Cloud Solutions provides flexible, customisable options that align with business needs and goals.

Client success stories

“BBD is not a new entrant to the cloud space, we are just taking it to the next level,” explained De Jager. “We have an extensive track record delivering cloud solutions for clients in almost every sector. BBD Cloud Solutions is trusted by industry leaders such as Standard Bank, Sanlam, Skybird Technologies and Cell C, all of whom have seen significant improvements in their cloud environments and operational efficiency.”

Backed by a team of over 1 200 IT professionals, BBD Cloud Solutions’ certified cloud experts are ready to guide businesses through every phase of their cloud journey. With extensive knowledge and experience, the team ensures that clients can navigate complex challenges and capitalise on new opportunities with ease.

“We’ve built BBD Cloud Solutions to be more than a service provider,” De Jager said. “We are a partner that helps our clients maximise their cloud potential, driving sustainable growth through innovative solutions.”

Ready to unlock your cloud potential or looking for a partner to relieve the burden of cloud management from your teams? Take an exclusive look at BBD Cloud Solutions or get in touch with our teams today!