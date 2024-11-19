Simplifying legal, compliance workflows with Learning Curve, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant uses AI to rapidly process vast amounts of document analysis. (Image: Learning Curve)

Complex workflows are nothing new to legal and compliance teams. Whether it is handling lengthy legal documents or meeting regulatory commitments under time pressure, this is a regular day in the life of professionals in this field. It is time-consuming work that demands careful attention to detail because errors are easy to make, and the stakes are always high.

Enter Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, a tool that helps knowledge workers by reading lengthy documents for them and extracting key points. In this way, it streamlines workflows, enhances accuracy and saves valuable time.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is integrated into Adobe Acrobat and uses artificial intelligence to rapidly process vast amounts of document analysis. It can turbocharge productivity by reducing the time and effort required for routine tasks, allowing legal and compliance teams to focus on other important work.

Imagine being able to use a tool that saved you 85% of the time it normally took to process a legal brief involving reading the report, compiling key findings and structuring the brief? That is the scale of the time saving, according to a productivity benchmarking study conducted by Pfeiffer Consulting for Adobe. We’ll explain how in the rest of the press release.

Addressing legal and compliance challenges

Dealing with large volumes of work is part of the territory for legal and compliance professionals. Whether drafting or reviewing documents, the workload can be overwhelming. The need for accuracy is a key challenge. Legal teams can’t afford errors when pulling information from contracts or regulatory texts, as even small mistakes can have serious consequences.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is designed to tackle these challenges head-on. By automating document analysis, the AI Assistant quickly identifies key clauses and locates essential data, greatly reducing the time it takes to review contracts and other documents.

Streamlining document review and analysis

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) to make the often tedious task of document review simpler and more efficient.

Instead of spending hours on cognitively draining work like sifting through pages, legal teams can now use AI to home in on the most relevant clauses, significantly reducing review time.

A key feature of Acrobat AI Assistant is its generative summary function. This tool can summarise large legal documents in moments, allowing legal professionals to get an overview of the essential points without having to painstakingly comb through every detail with highlighters and page markers.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant effortlessly generates a highly readable summary that highlights key information. It is unerringly accurate and ensures that nothing important gets overlooked. Its powerful NLP capabilities mean that information is always correctly pulled from even the most lengthy and complex documents, minimising the risk of human error.

Compliance and regulatory advantage

Rather than manually reading every page, compliance professionals can use Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant to quickly pinpoint crucial clauses, such as privacy statements, contractual obligations or regulatory requirements. This feature ensures that no important details are missed, even in the most extensive documents.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant also simplifies the process of generating summaries and structured reports from compliance rules. When facing a regulatory review, compliance teams can create perfectly structured reports that put all the relevant information in one place, making it easier to stick to the required standards. Compliance documentation becomes comprehensive, accurate and ready for submission without the need for tedious manual compilation.

Data security and compliance measures

Data security is never far from the minds of legal and compliance professionals. One of the fundamental security measures within Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is its class-leading encryption protocols. All data is encrypted both in transit and at rest. This dual-layer approach gives users comprehensive protection and peace of mind.

Additionally, Acrobat AI Assistant utilises Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service, enhanced with Adobe’s proprietary security protocols. This partnership ensures that data privacy is always a priority.

In the context of legal and compliance work, secure data handling is non-negotiable. Legal teams often manage personally identifiable information, confidential business data and sensitive regulatory filings. A breach could result in financial penalties, reputational damage and loss of client trust.

With its encryption standards, secure infrastructure and strict data-use policies, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant offers a solution that allows legal and compliance professionals to confidently integrate AI into their workflows while safeguarding critical information and reducing business risk.

Enhancing workflow integration and productivity

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant integrates seamlessly with existing legal software and workflows. It becomes a natural extension of the tools that legal and compliance professionals already rely on. Instead of learning a completely new system or moving data between applications, users can work on Acrobat Acrobat AI Assistant directly within the familiar Acrobat environment.

Flexibility is another key benefit, as Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is accessible across desktop, web and mobile platforms. Whether working at the office, from home or on the go, legal teams can make the most of the assistant’s powerful features to be productive no matter where they are.

Real-world impact and use cases

Imagine a legal team reviewing dozens of supplier contracts. Traditionally, it could take days of work to identify specific clauses like liability limits or termination conditions. With Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, these clauses can be automatically extracted and compiled, allowing for quick contract comparisons. This makes what was once a tedious process into a quick and simple task. The difference this makes cannot be overstated.

The assistant quickly analyses the entire document, providing a concise summary that highlights critical sections. This allows teams to focus on strategic analysis rather than spending hours on detailed document review.

Benefits for legal and compliance teams

The measurable benefits are clear. Legal and compliance teams can significantly increase their productivity by reducing the time spent on document processing. The time once spent manually reading through files can now focus on higher-value tasks like providing strategic insights or planning for upcoming regulatory changes.

According to the Pfeiffer Consulting productivity report, which measured typical human task times versus the assistant, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant saved legal and compliance professionals 85% of the time in processing a sample legal brief. The task involved reading the report, compiling key findings and structuring the brief, which traditionally took nearly 59 minutes by humans but was completed in approximately eight minutes and 54 seconds with Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant.

Instead of being bogged down by the time-consuming aspects of document studies, legal and compliance professionals can now focus on higher-value activities. It is exactly the type of revolutionary business change that artificial intelligence has been promising.

Conclusion

Adobe's Acrobat AI Assistant is a crucial asset for modern organisations looking to enhance efficiency, reduce operational expenses and free up their high-value people to concentrate on strategic activities.

Adobe's Acrobat AI Assistant is a crucial asset for modern organisations looking to enhance efficiency, reduce operational expenses and free up their high-value people to concentrate on strategic activities.

By streamlining repetitive tasks accurately and to an extent that is hard to overstate, organisations can more smartly deploy their human resources and reap the benefits.