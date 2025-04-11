Simplifying peripheral management for the AI PC era.

Not long ago, managing devices in a corporate environment was straightforward. IT teams only had to handle a few essential desktop set-ups. Today, the IT landscape is more dynamic and complex than ever before. Modern enterprises face challenges like overseeing AI-powered PCs, managing diverse peripherals and meeting demands for seamless updates with robust security.

Dell thrives on tackling complexity head-on. That’s why it is proud to introduce the new family of Dell Pro Docks – an industry-first line-up of the most powerful,(2) manageable (2) and secure(3) smart docks. The line-up features four new docks: Dell Pro Dock WD25, Dell Pro Smart Dock SD25, Dell Pro Thunderbolt 4 Smart Dock SD25TB4 and Dell Pro Thunderbolt 5 Smart Dock SD25TB5 (available July 2025). These docks are paired with a powerful peripheral management platform, including the Dell Device Management Console and Dell Display and Peripheral Manager. Together, they streamline workflows, save time, reduce complexity and help businesses unlock the full potential of their technology.

Transforming workspace management with Dell Pro Docks

The rise of AI-enabled PCs and the shift to Windows 11 are raising the demands on IT teams. Enterprises need tools to handle AI workloads while reducing operational challenges. Managing multiple ecosystems, ensuring timely updates and maintaining security across platforms remain significant hurdles.

Dell Pro Docks were created to solve these challenges based on real-world customer insights. With features like remote firmware updates through the Dell Device Management Console, IT teams gain proactive tools to minimise disruption. They no longer need a user’s PC for these updates, making management more efficient.

What sets Dell Pro Docks apart?

With unmatched power and broad compatibility, the industry’s first Thunderbolt 5 dock(1) delivers groundbreaking 300W power. It supports even the most demanding AI workloads. Every Dell Pro Dock works with both Dell and non-Dell PCs, making them a valuable choice for mixed-device environments.

Dell’s future-ready Thunderbolt 5 technology enables incredible device performance. The Dell Pro Thunderbolt 5 Smart Dock supports up to four 4K displays at 120Hs. Each dock in this line-up offers native support for multiple high-resolution displays, faster USB and networking speeds and a range of port options.

Seamless device management also defines the Dell Pro Smart Dock, Dell Pro Thunderbolt 4 Smart Dock and Dell Pro Thunderbolt 5 Smart Dock. All can be managed remotely through the new cloud-based Dell Device Management Console. Designed to unlock efficiency for teams, this feature doesn’t require a PC connection or extra software on users’ devices.

Data protection is built into Dell’s designs. This portfolio includes the industry’s most secure smart docks.(3) Features like tamper-resistant hardware-based encryption and WiFi protection help keep sensitive data safe.

Dell is also focused on sustainability in technology. Each dock uses up to 65%(4) post-consumer recycled materials and comes with packaging made of 100%(5) recycled or renewable content. The Dell Pro Dock reduces standby power usage by up to 72%,(6) supporting businesses in achieving sustainability goals.

Revolutionising peripheral management for IT teams

Tools like the Dell Device Management Console and Dell Display and Peripheral Manager give IT teams complete control over their peripheral fleets. These tools harness the full power of Dell Pro Docks and optimise their performance. The cloud-based Dell Device Management Console allows IT staff to oversee docks, displays, keyboards, mouse devices and more from a single intuitive interface. It is the industry's most holistic PCs and peripherals management solution,(7) saving time, improving compliance and ensuring fleet health.

For instance, updating a dock manually takes 15 minutes. With Dell’s console, IT teams can update 1 000 docks in just a few clicks. This translates to saving over 250 hours or 30 working days, drastically improving productivity without adding complexity.(6)

The Dell Display and Peripheral Manager complements this console. It’s the only application that customises and manages the most PC accessory categories.(8) Its customisable features enable users to adjust settings for comfort, create shortcuts and boost productivity. Meanwhile, IT staff can control and update devices from the back end.

Together, Dell Device Management Console and Dell Display and Peripheral Manager create a seamless experience. They enhance employee productivity and transform how organisations manage their workspaces.

Future-ready workspaces start here

For enterprises adopting AI PCs, the stakes are higher than ever. AI workloads require a strong infrastructure, streamlined management and tools to maximise user productivity. Dell Pro Docks and workspace management solutions meet these demands while paving the way for smarter workplaces.

Whether powering intensive AI workloads or simplifying the management of thousands of devices, Dell offers a trusted line-up of premium devices and software. They deliver outstanding performance with unparalleled usability.

Start your transition today with Dell Pro Docks and Dell's comprehensive workspace management solutions.

(1,7) Based on Dell internal analysis, November 2024

(2,6) Based on Dell internal analysis, December 2024

(3,8) Based on Dell internal analysis, March 2025; actual results may vary.

(4) Based on internal analysis, December 2024. 65% post-consumer recycled plastic in the chassis.

(5) Based on internal analysis, December 2024. Renewable materials in the form of sustainably forested materials. Excludes optional items added to order and included in the box.