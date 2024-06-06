Sinch Campaigns for effective mobile marketing

How to nail conversational messaging.

Personalised mobile marketing campaigns enhanced with rich content and the ability for customers to engage with a brand drives traffic and improves ROI.

Sinch, a global communications platform as a service (CPaaS) leader, says personalised mobile marketing generally performs better than e-mail marketing, and significantly better when it uses rich, engaging content such as RCS rich media messaging. These mobile marketing channels can all play a role within a comprehensive omnichannel marketing strategy.

Managing the growing range of channels and marketing options could prove challenging for brands, so Sinch Campaigns offers companies an all-in-one mobile marketing solution with a dedicated branded landing page and easy-to-use web-based interface, without the need for coding.

Campaigns by Sinch is now available in the African market. The solution enables marketers to create SMS, RCS and WhatsApp campaigns, with features allowing them to easily choose the channel, define the audience, create content, test, launch and track results of their campaign.

Sinch Campaigns makes it easy to choose the platform for the messaging and build up the campaign with a simple drag-and-drop system. The Campaigns landing page can be personalised and interactive, with rich content and smart analytics.

More than 150 leading organisations already use Campaigns, including Nespresso, Nike, Allianz, Nissan and AT&T.

Nissan uses Sinch Campaigns.

RCS has emerged as a game changer in the mobile marketing mix. It is ideal for outbound campaigns to increase conversion rates, add more actions, offer a richer customer experience with carousels and rich media, and to reassure customers that they are engaging within a highly secure environment.

SMS with a rich landing page lends itself to outbound campaigns to provide a playful personalised experience, engage customers, promote products or communicate a specific promotion. Rich SMS can also be used as a fallback to RCS or WhatsApp campaigns and offers an excellent ROI over SMS.

Standard SMS campaigns have a 160-character limit, but prove valuable for campaigns with a simple, concise call to action, such as to claim a discount or rate an experience.

WhatsApp, with 2 billion monthly active users, covers the entire customer journey from marketing to customer service in one channel, supporting a conversational format within a highly secured environment.

Omnichannel campaigns help marketers improve their results.

Strategically integrating more than one channel into an omnichannel campaign can help marketers exponentially improve their results delivering their content (either marketing or service related) to their customers in their preferred channel.

If you want to know more about how to take your mobile marketing strategy to the next level with Sinch, feel free to reach out to Ryan Miller, Sr Sales Manager in South Africa, at ryan.miller@sinch.com or (+27) 82 335 0725.