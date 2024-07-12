Sinch recognised as 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for CPaaS

Sinch was named a leader for the second consecutive year.

Gartner has reinforced Sinch's global communications platform as a service (CPaaS) leadership by recognising it as a leader for two consecutive years.

The second iteration of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS ranks Sinch as a leader again, placing it at the top for CPaaS “Multinational Organizations Use". Gartner also highlighted the strength of Sinch’s Super Network, the breadth of its channel coverage, its AI capabilities, global market reach and integrations with over 500 platforms.

Laurinda Pag, CEO of Sinch, says: “This acknowledgement is significant, because Gartner is a prestigious research and advisory firm in the tech and business space. Being recognised as a leader in a Magic Quadrant is an acknowledgment of Sinch’s excellence and innovation and can set us apart from our competitors. It signals to potential customers, partners and investors that we're a top performer and a trusted provider within the industry.”

Sinch is now active in the South African market, working with local partners to enhance organisations’ communication strategies and unlock feature-rich omnichannel communications for better customer experience.

Gartner MQ Report 2024.

If you want to know more about Sinch and how to improve experience through mobile messaging, voice and e-mail, please reach out to Nadine Chouha, Sales Manager in South Africa, at nadine.chouha@sinch.com.

