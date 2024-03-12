SITA searches for top management candidates

SITA’s head office at Erasmuskloof in Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The State IT Agency (SITA) is looking to fill five top management roles, including that of chief digital officer (CDO) and executive for IT infrastructure services.

This comes six months after former SITA CEO Dr Bongani Mabaso noted the difficulty in filling vacant top management positions.

In May, Mabaso revealed government’s IT procurement arm does not have a chief information security officer, chief information officer or chief operations officer.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), SITA states it is in search of an executive: internal audit; executive: IT infrastructure services; executive: corporate strategy, CDO; and executive: governance, risk, compliance and integrity.

SITA’s executive for IT infrastructure services will be responsible for defining the direction, objectives, strategies, implementation and operations of technology infrastructures, which includes data centre, network and server services.

Furthermore, the successful candidate must ensure IT infrastructure availability, integrity and security, including the operation of government-wide networks.

SITA says the CDO will develop and implement digital strategy, working with cross-functional stakeholders to map and transition traditional processes to digital capabilities.

“The role will accelerate digital business by driving digital innovation and serve as a change agent throughout the organisation by championing the use of digital technology and practices to engender a digital mindset from the top down.”

The CDO will also “ensure collaboration, knowledge-sharing and digital best practices within SITA and government to help establish a robust digital ecosystem”.

In 2019, government’s IT procurement arm appointed former BCX CIO Jacques Loubser as CDO.

His role was to lead SITA’s digital transformation and fourth industrial revolution strategies, said Loubser at the time, explaining the CDO role was part of SITA’s new journey, with a focus on ensuring the agency achieves its initiatives.

However, according to his LinkedIn profile, Loubser was only at SITA from February 2019 to July 2020.

The closing date to submit applications for the positions is 19 March.

For more detailed information on the positions, click here.