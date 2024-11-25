SITA stomps out fraud to cultivate public trust

SITA’s ethics line recorded allegations of fraud, misconduct, unethical behaviour and corruption.

The State IT Agency (SITA) has revealed investigations into fraud and corruption between 2022 and 2024 led to the dismissal of three employees and seven resignations, and other staff sanctions.

SITA provided these insights into the actions it had taken on allegations of fraud and corruption brought before it, as part of International Fraud Awareness Week.

An entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, SITA sits as a central pillar of government's IT procurement arm.

Despite its troubled legacy, SITA says it is committed to promoting transparency, strengthening internal systems and building a culture of accountability.

As part of the investigations carried out by the entity under the period in review, it says it issued seven final/written warnings, one final written warning and one month without pay, and two final written warnings and loss recovered from an employee.

In addition, there were two recommended sanctions of final/written warnings, with 11 disciplinary actions in progress.

This brings the total tally of cases to 33, based on insights from SITA.

“As an entity entrusted with delivering innovative IT solutions for the public sector, SITA acknowledges the responsibility it bears to uphold transparency and foster public trust,” states Simphiwe Dzengwa, acting MD of SITA.

“Fraud and corruption undermine the progress of nations and erode public confidence in government institutions.

“As we commemorate International Fraud Awareness Week, SITA reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance on fraud and corruption. Our focus is on rebuilding trust and ensuring public resources are safeguarded for the benefit of all South Africans, with the support and commitment from our SITA board.”

Status of investigations undertaken: 2022 to 2024.

According to SITA, its ethics line – which allows disclosure via e-mail, telephone or website − recorded incidents that relate to fraud, misconduct, unethical behaviour and corruption, from 1 January to 15 November.

Nine fraud incidents, six allegations of misconduct and five of unethical behaviour and corruption were lodged via the ethics line.

Stats from SITA’s ethics line, from 1 January to 15 November.

It investigated allegations of irregular expenditure, conflict of interest, disputed appointments/promotions, fraud, corruption, unethical conduct and procurement irregularities in the 2023/24 financial year.

“SITA is committed to act against incidents of unethical behaviour, including fraud and corruption, at any level, without fear or favour – where possible, legal processes will be initiated or recommended (civil litigation and criminal prosecution) as part of consequence management,” it comments.

“Where irregularities are identified, decisive action will be taken against those involved, including legal proceedings and systemic reforms to prevent future occurrences.”

Categories of investigations for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

International Fraud Awareness Week, held this year from 17 to 23 November, encourages business leaders and employees to proactively take steps to minimise the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.

Fraud awareness is considered critical, especially when organisations around the world lose an estimated 5% of their annual revenues to fraud.

In SA, government has set up the National Anti-Corruption Hotline (0800 701 701) for public service. Its aim is to ensure all cases of alleged corruption are reported centrally and redirected to the relevant departments/provincial administration for further attention.

SITA says as part of its efforts to mark this week, it conducted a series of events aimed at expanding its fraud prevention awareness, with participation of its regional teams in Mbombela, Mpumalanga and Western Cape.

The agency’s #ItStartsWithMe campaign − led by its governance, risk, compliance and integrity division – kickstarted in Mbombela on 19 November and included a Cape Town stint on 21 November.

SITA’s head office in Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

On Friday, Leonard Lekgetho, COO of the Special Investigating Unit, addressed SITA employees, presenting insights into the ongoing fight against fraud and corruption in the public sector.

Lekgetho assured employees and stakeholders that they can come forward and speak out against any perceived fraud or corruption.

SITA notes its fraud prevention and awareness initiatives are important to remind employees to be vigilant and work towards improving SITA governance, policies and processes.

This, according to the entity, is in addition to reminding employees, SITA partners and stakeholders that there are effective reporting systems and controls in place to enable everyone to contribute towards higher levels of ethical corporate organisations.

“SITA’s regional activations will continue to encourage the reporting and prevention of fraud and corruption. They are designed to provide SITAzens [employees] with valuable insights and tools to recognise and prevent fraud, creating a proactive approach to ethical behaviour and risk mitigation.”